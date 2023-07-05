Alpine and Ferrari amongst the worst affected by car crash damages in the 2023 F1 season

The Alpine and Ferrari F1 teams are amongst the worst affected by car crash damages so far in the 2023 season. The French and Italian teams have been involved in numerous incidents over the course of the year so far, resulting in millions spent.

In Alpine's case, the team incurred extensive crash damage during the 2023 F1 Australian GP, when Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon collided with each other in the closing stages of the race.

As a result, the French team has reportedly spent an estimated $2,236,000 in damages, potentially hindering their development capabilities for next year.

Estimated crash damages of F1 teams in 2023:



1) Alpine - $2,236,000

2) Ferrari - $1,874,000

3) Williams - $1 759,000

4) AlphaTauri - $1,705,000

5) Red Bull - $1,117,000

6) McLaren - $942,000

7) Mercedes - $905,000

8) Haas - $795,000

9) Aston - $740,000

10) Alfa - $225,000

Ferrari, on the other hand, have suffered numerous minor incidents, most notably at the 2023 F1 Canadian GP, when Carlos Sainz crashed his SF-23 into the barrier into T1 during FP3. Sainz also crashed out during the second practice session in Monaco, bringing out the red flags in the process.

The Scuderia are on the back foot so far in 2023 and have spent considerable money on repairs, which might hamper their progress for next year. The Italian team has so far failed to impress in 2023 but is slowly gaining to the front runners, with a P2 finish for Charles Leclerc in the most recent race in Austria.

Here's the list of the dollars spent on crash damages by teams, as per a user on Reddit:

1) Alpine - $2,236,000

2) Ferrari - $1,874,000

3) Williams - $1 759,000

4) AlphaTauri - $1,705,000

5) Red Bull - $1,117,000

6) McLaren - $942,000

7) Mercedes - $905,000

8) Haas - $795,000

9) Aston - $740,000

10) Alfa - $225,000

Ferrari F1’s road to recovery stalled by delay in signings

Team boss Fred Vasseur claims the team has already signed a 'top guy' but the person in question will only serve the team starting in 2025. The Scuderia has failed to deliver so far in 2023, with both, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz struggling to understand the highly inconsistent SF-23.

The Italian team is facing additional challenges as significant members have decided to depart from Maranello to join different teams.

The Head of Vehicle Concept David Sanchez will make the move to McLaren in order to contribute to their aspirations for a championship title. Additionally, current Scuderia sporting director Laurent Mekies has announced his intention to transition to AlphaTauri before the end of the year.

Speaking to media in Canada, Vasseur said:

“But the reality of our business is that when you want to steer the boat a little bit, then we are not agile anymore. We know that if we want to recruit, we are speaking not in days, we are speaking in years."

“I signed a top guy a couple of weeks ago to join in 2025. He will only work on the car in 2025 and 2026."

With Ferrari's future in doubt, it will be interesting to see the team's progress over the course of the 2023 season.

