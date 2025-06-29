"Alpine still manages to find a way to f**k me over all these years later": Oscar Piastri's savage team radio after Franco Colapinto incident

Oscar Piastri's team radio after his on-track incident with Franco Colapinto left everyone stunned as the McLaren driver delivered a statement owing to his past saga with Alpine. This took place when Piastri made contact with Colapinto during the Austrian GP.

Ad

Piastri was in pursuit of P1 and was chasing his McLaren teammate, Lando Norris, on Lap 54 of 70. This was when he had to overtake Yuki Tsunoda and Colapinto. But, it wasn't just an overtake, as the Australian driver was lapping the two drivers.

However, instead of a smooth pass, Colapinto left Piastri with no space, and as a result, the two drivers banged wheels, leaving the McLaren man on the grass. This not only destroyed Piastri's momentum but also increased his gap with Norris.

Ad

Trending

After the ordeal, Piastri took to his team radio in frustration and said:

"Alpine still manages to find a way to fuck me over all these years later"

Here's a video featuring Piastri's comments on the radio:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Oscar Piastri's statement comes after the Australian driver was involved in a tug of war between Alpine and McLaren in 2022, as both teams wanted to secure his services. However, it was the Papayas who ended up on top.

In the end, Norris claimed the victory as he fended off Piastri. With this, the British driver clinched his third win of the season and trimmed his Championship gap to Piastri. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished P3 and P4, respectively. George Russell completed the Top-five.

Ad

Oscar Piastri let his feelings known after a chaotic Austrian GP

Oscar Piastri shared his thoughts after the Austrian GP race at the Red Bull Ring. Speaking about the chaotic race that saw multiple drivers such as Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli, Carlos Sainz, and Alex Albon fail to finish, here's what the man from Australia told Sky Sports:

Lando Norris leads Oscar Piastri during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 29, 2025 - Source: Getty

"Intense. I hope it was good watching, as it was pretty hard work inside the car. I tried my absolute best, probably could have done a better job when I just got ahead. A good battle, probably pushed the limits a little far. Close, but not quite enough."

After 11 races and two Sprints, Piastri is leading the Drivers' Championship with 216 points. He is being followed closely by his teammate, Lando Norris, with 201 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More