An emotional Isack Hadjar shares his honest reaction to Lewis Hamilton's father comforting him after his first lap crash at the F1 Australian GP

Isack Hadjar crashed on the formation lap of his debut race in Australia, and Lewis Hamilton's dad, Anthony Hamilton, was the first to comfort him. Reflecting on the moment, Hadjar revealed that Anthony had advised him to hold his head high and motivated him.

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix was an entertaining race for fans. However, the drivers had a hard time managing the car around the slippery and wet track of Albert Park Circuit.

Moreover, rookie Hadjar witnessed a heartbreaking moment. Despite qualifying P11, he had a DNF after he crashed his car during the formation lap. He lost control and slammed his rear wing into the wall, marking the end of his debut race in F1.

Hadjar was visibly dejected, and Anthony Hamilton, Lewis Hamilton's dad, rushed to the rookie to comfort him. In a conversation with media after the race, Hadjar revealed Anthony's comforting words that moved him.

When asked what Anthony said to him after the crash, Isack Hadjar said:

“'Keep your head high’ I think he knows what tough times are. I think he sees a rookie putting it in the wall on not even Lap 1. He knows how tough it feels and he came through and comforted me, it was a really nice gesture from him.”

Anthony Hamilton also paid a visit to the Racing Bulls team garage to meet Hadjar and comfort him again after his unfortunate crash.

Meanwhile, Isack Hadjar was dejected after his crash. He broke down in tears before Anthony approached him. Moreover, after the race, he admitted to feeling embarrassed about his mistake and apologized to the team.

Hadjar added that he pushed the limit on the formation lap to heat his tyres but lost control due to the slippery surface. The crash happened fast, and he had no time to react.

Lewis Hamilton's father on why he approached Isack Hadjar after his crash: 'My heart sank'

Lewis Hamilton's dad at Racing Bulls garage (Image Source: Getty)

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton, is getting praised by the fans for his gesture to comfort Isack Hadjar after the latter crashed on the formation lap of his debut race in Australia.

Anthony, in a conversation with Sky Sports, revealed why he felt the need to comfort Hadjar after the incident.

"When I saw it happen, my heart just sank for him. Not just for him, for his parents, for everything they've done to work hard to get to this one point, and it's like it's snatched from you. I just felt terrible for him, so I thought 'you know what, I need to go and tell this kid keep your head high, walk tall, you're gonna come back'. I think he's a phenomenal driver," he said.

Anthony Hamilton also saw his son, Lewis Hamilton, make his debut for Ferrari. While Lewis didn't have a great weekend, finishing P10, his first race in the red overalls was a memorable visual for the fans.

