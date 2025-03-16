Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony returned to V-Carb garage to talk to Isack Hadjar after his disastrous debut 

Isack Hadjar was comforted by Lewis Hamilton's dad, Anthony Hamilton, following his formation lap crash at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. Anthony went to personally support the rookie by making a stop at the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls garage after the race.

Hadjar, the Red Bull junior driver and runner-up of the 2024 F2 championship, got promoted to F1 this year. He replaced Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls, with the former moving to Red Bull as Max Verstappen's teammate.

However, the rookie's debut race in Australia turned out to be an absolute disaster. The track was wet as heavy rain had poured in Albert Park before the start of the race. During the formation lap, Hadjar lost traction while trying to heat up his tires and crashed into the wall, damaging his rear wing.

The damage was irreversible, and it marked an unfortunate end to Hadjar's debut race in F1. Meanwhile, the rookie was visibly dejected as he walked back to the pits with his crash helmet on and head held down.

Meanwhile, Anthony Hamilton, father of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, comforted Isack Hadjar and hugged him in a heartwarming gesture. Not only that, after the race, Anthony once again visited the rookie in the Racing Bulls garage and had a long chat. The duo shared a warm handshake as Anthony offered his complete support to the rookie.

Talking about Anthony's gesture, Hadjar said (via Motorsport.com):

"I mean it means a lot knowing that he knew where I was. How bad I felt, to go and see me in the worst moment ever, I think it's nice just from him. I really appreciate that."

Hadjar also added that he felt embarrassed after the crash and apologized to the team for making a costly mistake. While his debut practically didn't happen in Australia, Isack is already looking forward to making a difference in China.

Lewis Hamilton's dad opens up on comforting Isack Hadjar in Australia: 'Behaved like a father'

Lewis Hamilton's dad Anthony Hamilton with Isack Hadjar (Image Source: Getty)

Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton, won fans' hearts by comforting a dejected Isack Hadjar after the latter's formation lap crash during the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.

Reflecting on the moment, Anthony said his father instincts kicked in as he felt bad for Isack. Talking to Canal+, he said:

"As soon as I saw what happened to Isack, my heart felt, I just felt for him. It was just so sad to see, I know how hard it is when these kids are 8 years of age and become Formula 1 race driver. There's a lot of pressure, all the way up. I just wanted to give him a hug, I behaved like a father."

Anthony was present in the paddock to support his son, Lewis Hamilton, who was making his debut for Ferrari. However, the seven-time world champion had a disappointing outing, finishing P10.

