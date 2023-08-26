An exuberant Zak Brown claims McLaren now has all the toys in place to be a consistent threat at the front of the grid

McLaren boss Zak Brown is confident that the team is now ready to be a constant threat at the front of the grid. In terms of infrastructure and resources, the Woking-based squad had been struggling with getting everything aligned under one roof. The team had been using Toyota's wind tunnel in Cologne Germany all this while and it was a major operational overload.

With further modifications now in place and McLaren's own wind tunnel finding its feet, Zak Brown claimed that the team was ready to fight at the front of the grid alongside the likes of Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari.

If we look at the last few races, that has certainly been the case as well with Lando Norris securing podiums in two of the last three races. Talking about McLaren's prospects, as quoted by PlanetF1.com, Zak Brown said:

“Really well. We’re in the wind tunnel now. We moved out over the summer break from Toyota, very grateful, we used theirs for over a decade and we’re in ours now which is very exciting. It’s state of the art, very convenient, about a 100-metre walk to our model shop, so I think we’ll see the productivity of that."

He added:

“We’ve got our new manufacturing unit we moved into before the summer break, so all of our manufacturing is now up and running, our simulator and our CFD. So we have all the toys that we need to compete at the front, now it’s just going to take some more time and have a few more people join us and we’re on our way.

Brown looks ahead at McLaren's prospects at Zandvoort

Zak Brown feels McLaren should be well suited to do well at the F1 Dutch GP. The team had an impressive weekend in Hungaroring, a track that is quite similar in characteristics to the one in Zandvoort.

Talking about the team's prospects, Brown said:

“I think we should be competitive this weekend. Our last three or four races have been really strong. Everyone’s bringing upgrades, so as we know in Formula 1 it’s continuous improvement, but the team is highly motivated. Andrea [Stellla, team principal] and everyone are doing a great job, everyone’s very excited."

He added:

“But also [race day at] Spa was difficult, so we know it’s not going to just be a straight curve back to the front. We’re going to have some good days and bad days, but we’re definitely back in the game now.”

The team will be hoping to secure another podium this weekend and continue the momentum it built in the races before the summer break.