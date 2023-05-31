"And Ferrari gets no one": F1 fans react to McLaren's latest acquisition from Red Bull

McLaren have recently announced that they have recruited Red Bull's chief engineering officer, Rob Marshall. Rob will be replacing James Key, who has left the technical director role in the British team.

Marshall will start working with his new team on January 1, 2024. He will directly report to team principal Andreas Seidl and work with other technical department seniors like Peter Prodromou and David Sanchez.

Of course, there have been several senior members of the team who will be changing their positions either this year or next. Hence, F1 fans are hooked on these kinds of news. Since Red Bull are currently the reigning world champions, any team member leaving will make headlines.

Right after the news broke on social media platforms, several people started reacting to it. Some of them spoke about how Ferrari are unable to recruit anyone new, while other teams are gradually strengthening themselves.

"And Ferrari gets no one despite trying so hard for months. Even bargaining with Mekies. Result: nothing. A reason more to get depressed as Ferrari fan. Charles will never get a car competitive enough for a whole season."

A user was simply excited to see that the silly season of F1 has already started with the shuffle of senior personnel among teams:

Some people spoke about how Christian Horner will not be the happiest person to see the talented team members leave Red Bull. While others mentioned how no one would be able to recruit legendary car designer Adrian Newey.

"You know he is bringing secrets with him. There should be rules that no one is allowed to jump ship within current year. They have to sit out 1 year before transferring to different teams. That will prevent cheating."

McLaren team boss welcomes Rob Marshall from Red Bull

Andrea Stella warmly welcomed Rob Marshall to McLaren and praised his expertise, which will be valuable for the team. In the official statement released by McLaren, Stella said:

“I am incredibly pleased that Rob will be joining McLaren. With over 25 years working in motorsport, Rob comes to us with a wealth of expertise and experience, elevated by his tenure and track record at Red Bull Racing. Rob’s appointment is one of the fundamental steps and a natural fit to aid the team’s journey to get back to our winning ways."

Not a lot of fans might know about Rob Marshall, but the British engineer has been working in F1 for quite some time now. He started his F1 career by working for Benetton as a race engineer all the way back in 1994. After that, he worked at Renault as the head of mechanical design.

Eventually, he shifted to Red Bull Racing in 2006, where he worked with Adrian Newey before eventually becoming the chief engineering officer in 2016.

