"Another successful foot shooting by Elkann and Vigna incoming": Fans react as reports of Fred Vasseur's future at Ferrari in jeopardy emerge

With reports emerging about Fred Vasseur's position at Ferrari being vulnerable, the unstable environment at the Maranello-based squad was again questioned by F1 fans. Fans called the potential sacking of the Frenchman as cutting off the outfit's nose to spite its face.

Ad

The Italian giant is the most successful constructor in F1's history. Since entering the sport in 1950, the automotive giant has won 16 constructors' and 15 drivers' world championships. However, Ferrari's championship-winning days are long gone as it has been unable to win a title since its constructors' championship victory in 2008. The team has secured multiple runners-up spots in the meantime, but has lacked the final bit to bring back the glory to Maranello.

Ad

Trending

To change this, over the past decade, the prancing horses have made several changes at the helm of its F1 operation, and Fred Vasseur was brought in 2023 to change the trajectory of the team. While he was understood to have been given the time to revive the Italian outfit, perhaps it was just a mirage, according to reports circulating the paddock.

Witnessing Vasseur being possibly sacked by the Maranello-based squad, fans shared how the Italian manufacturer's Chairman and CEO were shooting their foot with the move:

Ad

"Another successful foot shooting by Elkann and Vigna incoming. How many times will they change the TP before they realise their constant meddling is the actual problem."

Vanja H @AeroTechVH LINK Another successful foot shooting by Elkann and Vigna incoming 👏 How many times will they change the TP before they realise their constant meddling is the actual problem 😂

Ad

"Vasseur didn't build this Ferrari to throw in the trash," one wrote.

"Vasseur has nevertheless raised the bar on pit stops. Ferrari is still second in the constructors' standings!" another said.

Fans pointed towards the manufacturer's past success and how it was derived from resilience and trust, which the 57-year-old seemingly did not receive at the outfit:

"We should remember that Jean Todt arrived at Ferrari in 1993 and that Ferrari had to wait until 1999, that is, 6 years to win the constructors' championship and 7 years for the drivers' championship! Give him time, damn it!" a netizen said.

Ad

"Maybe the problem is that the TP is constantly changing. They haven't thought about that yet. Results require stability and consistency. Also, the structure of the entire team is the problem. That should be addressed, not the TP," another wrote.

Vasseur had replaced an outgoing Mattia Binotto after the team's failed 2022 championship campaign.

How has Ferrari's trajectory been since Fred Vasseur's arrival?

Fred Vasseur at the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Source: Getty

Fred Vasseur arrived at the Italian giant in 2023 and looked to change its fortunes. However, Red Bull had been the dominant force that year and looked set to bag all the race victories in a show of prowess.

Ad

But the Vasseur-led manufacturer claimed the only non-Red Bull victory at Carlos Sainz's hands. Moreover, 2024 happened to be the team's best year in terms of victories since 2022, as Charles Leclerc and the Spaniard brought home five gold medals and the team missed out on the constructors' title by the slightest of margins.

So, Ferrari had shown progress under its French boss's leadership, and the team currently stands second in the constructors' standings despite suffering a double-DSQ at the Chinese Grand Prix early in the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More