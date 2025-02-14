"Another supposed ‘fan’ account behaving in a manner that Lewis Hamilton would be ashamed of": Calum Nicholas issues clarification amidst fan backlash

Calum Nicholas has hit back at Lewis Hamilton fans for misinterpreting his comments about the legacy of the seven-time world champion. He accused the fan pages of spreading hate, something which, according to him, Hamilton would be ashamed of.

Hamilton, as the only Black driver on the grid, has always batted for inclusivity and diversity in motorsports. He took a stand on the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign but faced backlash from the FIA for expressing political opinions.

Meanwhile, Red Bull senior technician Calum Nicholas lauded Hamilton for taking a stand in inclusivity by putting his career at risk. In his podcast with High Performance, the mechanic praised the seven-time world champion.

However, the British driver's fans criticized him, calling him a hypocrite for favoring Hamilton. A fan page on X asked Nicholas why he didn't speak out when Hamilton was 'robbed' of his eighth championship in 2021.

After much backlash from the fans on social media, Nicholas replied to a fan page and accused it of spreading hate.

"I didn’t “suddenly decide to speak up. Can I ask though, in that same period, what you have done? How have you helped (or even attempted to) make the industry a more inclusive environment? By spouting ill-informed hate online?

"By existing in your virtual echo chamber and slandering anyone with actual knowledge of the sport? You’re pathetic. Another supposed ‘fan’ account behaving in a manner that Lewis would be ashamed of. Perhaps take a leaf out of his book and get some class."

In 2021, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were pitted in the championship-deciding season finale race at Abu Dhabi. However, on the last lap, race director Michael Masi's controversial order allowed the Dutchman to pass the Brit and clinch his maiden title, despite Hamilton being in the lead for the first half of the race.

F1 pundit wants Lewis Hamilton to change the dynamics of F1

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Test (Image Source: Getty)

Lewis Hamilton officially became a Ferrari driver after the blockbuster transfer announcement. He will race alongside Charles Leclerc from the 2025 season onwards. Moreover, F1 pundit Karun Chandok opined that Hamilton could shake up the grid with consecutive race wins.

Talking to Mirror, he said:

"If Lewis [Hamilton] wins one of the first three races of the season, the whole F1 world will go mad. Selfishly, for us, I think it'll be good for business, but I think more broadly, it'll be good for the sport. Seeing Lewis winning in a Ferrari will just be great for the sport."

The news of Lewis Hamilton's transfer has already generated a lot of buzz in the sporting world. When his debut inches closer, the hype is only expected to increase, which could also result in a significant rise in the sport's viewership.

