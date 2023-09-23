“Anyone got a cheap flight to Japan?” -Oscar Piastri’s mom Nicole joins F1 fans in celebrating his front-row start at the Japanese GP

F1 fans reacted after McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's mom Nicole Piastri asked for a cheap ticket to Japan to watch her son's chance to get a maiden podium in the sport on Sunday, September 24.

The Aussie driver impressed everyone with his performance in the Japanese Grand Prix qualifying session on Saturday as he was able to outdo his much more experienced teammate Lando Norris and qualify P2. The result is even more impressive as this is the first time that Piastri is driving at the Suzuka International Circuit in his career.

Oscar Piastri's mother commented on McLaren F1's post on social media celebrating her son's P2 and asked for a ticket to Japan. She said:

"Anyone got a cheap flight to Japan?"

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions, with one fan claiming that McLaren CEO Zak Brown could easily manage that for Piastri's mother, saying:

"Or just make a call to Zak brown I know he will get you a first-class seat."

Oscar Piastri analyzes his maiden front-row start in F1 in Japan

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri stated that he was pretty happy with his first lap in the Q3 session but claimed that he missed some time as he could not get out of the last chicane as well as he intended.

As per F1.com, Oscar Piastri said:

“Yeah, the first lap was pretty solid, I was quite happy with it. The last chicane I could have done a better job, but it was a good lap. And then the second lap, my first sector was good and the next two sectors were not so good. Happy to end it in P2, it’s been a really good weekend for the team so far.

"We’ve got upgrades on the car, and they are quick. [I] thought we might have a decent chance around here, but still got to make it happen. Happy to be second, and for the team to be second and third – very, very happy. Yeah. First time I’ve started on the front row for a while. It will be cool, there’s only one car ahead to overtake so I’ll try and make that happen.”

However, it would be difficult for either McLaren driver to challenge Max Verstappen for the race on Sunday. But it is nice to see that in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri is staking his claim in the sport.