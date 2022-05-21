"Everything is possible tomorrow" - Carlos Sainz aiming to 'get ahead at the start' after securing P3 at 2022 F1 Spanish GP qualifying

Carlos Sainz managed to secure P3 in a tricky qualifying session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya ahead of the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix. The Spaniard will be starting Sunday's race on the second row behind teammate Charles Leclerc (P1) and reigning world champion Max Verstappen (P2).

In a post-qualifying media interaction, the Ferrari driver reflected on the session, expressing his expectations from the race tomorrow. He said:

“It’s been a tough weekend so far, the conditions have not been the easiest with the heat, with the wind. But today we managed to put in a decent lap that allows us to fight from third tomorrow. I think the key will be the start, the tire management. See if we can get a good start and go from there but it is a decent position to start.”

He further added:

“I think everything is possible tomorrow. We are definitely going to try our best to get ahead at the start and lead from there but it wasn’t the ideal qualifying because I couldn’t set a good lap on the used tyre, probably lacking the new tire for tomorrow for the first stint, but I think anything can happen and we will try our best.”

Sainz will certainly try to get the slipstream at the start tomorrow and put on a good show for his home crowd, potentially securing his maiden F1 race win.

"Toll a driver should be paying for" - Carlos Sainz worried over health issues from bouncing

Several teams have been struggling with severe bouncing and porpoising as a result of the new regulations, which Carlos Sainz recently revealed is taking a toll on the physical health of the drivers.

As reported by The Guardian, the Spaniard said the following:

“We need to consider how much of a toll a driver should be paying for his back and his health in a Formula One career. With these kinds of cars’ philosophy we need to open a debate more than anything. I have done checks on my back and neck tightness and this year it is tighter everywhere, I am already feeling it.”

He further said:

“I don’t need expert advice to know that 10 years like this is going to be tough. To run as stiff for our necks and backs as we are having to run lately with this car mass, it’s a question for F1 and everyone to think about. How much a driver needs to pay a price in his career and his health in order to combat it. I am thinking long term.”

George Russell has previously raised similar concerns as well. However, Carlos Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc said that it depends on the driver and that he himself has not seen a major impact on his body.

