"Apex… the thing that Lewis misses every time!": Fans react to Brad Pitt filming for his movie during the 2023 F1 British GP race weekend

Brad Pitt will soon be filming during the 2023 F1 British GP for his new film about the sport, which entails the story of an aging F1 driver played by him. As the sport gradually sets up camp at Silverstone, a few pictures surfaced showing how Brad Pitt will be getting his very own garage at the circuit.

The pictures of the paddock showed a completely new garage with the Hollywood star character's name in the film, 'Sonny Hayes'. The team's name will be APXGP, as it seems from the images leaked around social media platforms.

Either Brad Pitt or a stunt driver will be driving an F2 car, which has been heavily modified by Mercedes to look like an F1 car. They will be shooting during certain F1 and F2 sessions to grasp the feeling of an actual race weekend.

Though there have been rumors about the name of the film being 'Apex', it has not yet been officially confirmed. However, the fictional team's name, APXGP, supports the rumors of it being just that.

After the news and pictures about Brad Pitt's garage spread across Twitter, several fans reacted to them. While some joked about the film's rumored name and how the Hollywood star could teach Lewis Hamilton about using the apex of a corner,

While others also mentioned Brad Pitt's teammate in the film, named 'Joshhua Pearce', played by Damson Idris, who will also be filming alongside Pitt at the British GP,

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

Mercedes team boss believes the team owes Lewis Hamilton his eighth F1 world title

Toto Wolff recently spoke about Lewis Hamilton and how he is one of the most important personalities in the sport in terms of raising his voice against gender inequality, racism, and other world issues. While speaking in front of 10 Downing Street along with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, he said:

"Hamilton is clearly the most important personality in our sport. He is so multi-dimensional. He is not only a racing driver and world champion, but he is trailblazing for diversity, for sustainability, and there are no limits for Lewis Hamilton as a racing driver, as an entrepreneur, and as a politician. I think he is one of the most spectacular personalities and characters that I have ever met."

Later, after Stefano Domenicali spoke about Lewis Hamilton as well, Toto Wolff concluded that Mercedes owes the Briton his eighth world championship.

"We owe him an eighth world championship," the Mercedes team boss concluded.

As of now, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have a massive mountain to climb to beat Red Bull and Max Verstappen and win a world title.

