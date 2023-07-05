"George is seething right now": Fans react to the Mercedes boss claiming that the team owes Lewis Hamilton an 8th world title

Speaking to the media at 10 Downing Street in London, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff mentioned that Lewis Hamilton deserves to win his eighth world championship from the team, which visibly had fans excited on social media.

Talking about how important the Briton is as a person and in the team, there was a mention of Hamilton’s new contract with Mercedes (his current one lasts till the end of this season).

Liberty Media CEO Stefano Domenicali added that the team should have him for more time, to which Wolff replied, “We owe him an eighth championship.”

Fans have been hoping to see Lewis Hamilton at the top of the grid ever since the end of the 2021 season, and these words from the team principal were enough to rush adrenaline in their blood.

Lewis Hamilton could have a better-performing car at Silverstone, believes Toto Wolff

Mercedes have been on their road of development since the Spanish Grand Prix, where the seven-time world champion finished an amazing P2, and carried the form in Montreal, during the Canadian GP, where he finished P3.

However, there was a backlash in Austria, as Ferrari emerged much stronger and the upgrades on Lando Norris’ McLaren made him surprisingly competitive. Lewis Hamilton struggled to keep pace in the race, complaining about it on the team radio. Wolff himself told him that the car is bad, but requested him to drive it.

Sportskeeda F1 @SportskeedaF1 | Toto Wolff on radio: “Lewis, the car is bad, we know. Please drive it!”



#F1 #AustrianGP | Toto Wolff on radio: “Lewis, the car is bad, we know. Please drive it!” 📻 | Toto Wolff on radio: “Lewis, the car is bad, we know. Please drive it!”#F1 #AustrianGP https://t.co/6Q037RZR44

However, the team has much better expectations from the British Grand Prix. Apparently, there were upgrades on both the Ferrari and McLaren that made them so hard to compete with. Wolff revealed that Mercedes, too, will be bringing in upgrades to their car at Silverstone.

In addition to this, F1 presented Karun Chandhok has a feeling that Ferrari’s SF-23 could be underperforming on the track because of the layout, and hence, there could be a battle for Mercedes to finish on the podium. Either way, the race can turn out to be amazing for them.

