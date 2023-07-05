2023 F1 British GP: Top 3 drivers who need a strong result

The 2023 F1 British GP is a crucial race for quite a few drivers. Almost half of the season is done, and the races are coming thick and fast.

The thing about the new F1 calendars is that the races come in thick and fast. We have double headers and triple headers, and before anybody knows it, half of the season is done.

Heading into the 2023 F1 British GP, we are nine races into the season. In terms of the drivers' championship, it almost appears as if the Max Verstappen juggernaut might never end. The driver has exorcised whatever demons there were early in the season and is now starting, just racking up one win after the other.

Beyond the driver's title, though, there's still a lot to play for, and the battles are only getting more intense. Heading into the 2023 F1 British GP, some drivers would be desperate to get a result in. Who are these drivers?

Let's take a look.

2023 F1 British GP: Drivers desperate for a strong result

#1 George Russell

Since Mercedes introduced its upgrades in Monaco, George Russell has been a bit off-color. The driver started the season impressively. He even had a front-row start in Australia that helped him gain momentum.

Since Monaco, though, it's been all Lewis Hamilton. Russell has especially struggled in qualifying, and this comes as a surprise because of his past prowess over a single lap.

His performances are now in the limelight, especially after his performance in Austria. The driver was bumped out of Q2 and admitted after the race that he didn't have the pace to compete.

Even in the race, although the final classification has him finishing ahead of Lewis, it was more a result of the post-race penalty.

At the 2023 F1 British GP, George Russell will be hoping to put together a better result, especially with Mercedes expected to do well on this track.

#2 Oscar Piastri

The race in Austria was arguably the worst that Oscar Piastri has had in his short F1 career. Sure, Piastri's car did not have the upgrades on it, but that doesn't mean that the divergence in the results of the two drivers is justified in any which way.

On one hand, we had Lando Norris finishing the main race inside the top five while Piastri was not even scoring points.

For a driver that is rated as highly as Oscar Piastri is, the race should be considered a rude wake-up call. The 2023 F1 British GP gives the Australian a good opportunity to get back to a more respectable baseline. He will have the same upgrades that Lando did in Austria, and that should give his performance a boost.

All in all, the race in Silverstone is going to be an important one for Oscar as he cannot afford to get dominated again by Lando.

#3 Logan Sargeant

Not many would know it, but Logan Sargeant is a bit of a Silverstone specialist. The driver tends to perform extremely well in the British GP in the past as well. His F2 career also saw him completely decimate his opposition in this race and announce himself to the paddock.

This time around, heading into the 2023 F1 British GP, Sargeant is in a more desperate situation. His performances have not been as impressive as fellow rookie Oscar Piastri and to make things worse, Alex Albon has nailed the formula on how to extract the maximum from a Williams.

There's also this threat of Mick Schumacher lurking in the background as Toto Wolff continues to negotiate with his customer team on getting the young German in a Williams.

For Logan Sargeant, the equation is simple. He needs to show that he can be a valuable asset to the team. To do that, he needs to start being a bit more competitive against Alex Albon.

At the 2023 F1 British GP, on a track that he goes well on, Sargeant will be trying to accomplish just that.

