"Arrest Aston Martin," say fans as they react to 2022 F1 US GP

In what was arguably the most action-packed race of the 2022 F1 season, Max Verstappen secured his 13th win of the year, while Red Bull secured their fifth constructors' championship title.

The 2022 F1 US GP had all sorts of drama that can be expected out of an "exciting" F1 race, with everything ranging from penalties, accidents, strategies, pit drama, and pure racing. Red Bull have had an emotional weekend so far, especially after the passing of their co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz. Hence, winning their first title since the 2013 F1 season would certainly have been a special moment for the team. The same, however, could not be said for several other teams and drivers down the grid.

In a post-race media interaction, Verstappen dedicated the win to Mateschitz. He said:

“We gave it everything out there today, and of course it’s a very difficult weekend for us, so this one is definitely dedicated to Dietrich. We had a big chance to win the constructors’ here, and you want to do that in style, and I think we did that today.”

Earlier, Carlos Sainz secured his second-career pole position in Saturday's qualifying session, only to be knocked out of the race on the very first lap. At Turn 1, George Russell's Mercedes made contact with him, putting a disappointing end to what could have been an exciting day for the Spaniard. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, made an impressive recovery from P12, given that he finished the race on the podium in P3.

Lewis Hamilton drove arguably his strongest race of the season in Austin and had his first race win of the season right within his grasp. He, however, lost to 2022 F1 world champion Max Verstappen in the closing stages of the race. Nevertheless, the duo produced some of the most exciting racing we have seen all year.

Sebastian Vettel came to life at the US GP and was on track to potentially secure a podium result this Sunday. Not only did the German miss out on what could have been a massive achievement before he retires at the end of the season, he also missed out on an easy top-six finish after a painfully slow pit-stop by Aston Martin. Despite this, after falling to the back of the grid, the four-time world champion managed to recover to P8 after fighting his way up to the last few seconds leading to the checkered flag, earning him the majority of votes for 'Driver of the Day'.

A massive collision between Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso in the first half of the Grand Prix brought out a safety car that changed the course of the race drastically, with several drivers benefitting from cheap pit stops.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 US Grand Prix

