"As a Lando Norris fan it scares me a bit": F1 pundit shares his opinion on the title battle between the McLaren duo

Italian former race car driver and renowned racing expert, Davide Valsecchi, shared his thoughts on the ongoing title battle between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Speaking in a recent interview, Valsecchi, who is a Norris fan, stated that Piastri's current form and trajectory 'scares' him.

McLaren has continued its rise to the top in 2025, a trajectory the team started following in mid-2023. As a result, the Papayas are the hot favorites for this year's Constructors' Championship. On top of that, they also have two of their drivers competing for the Drivers' title.

Currently, Piastri is leading the championship ahead of his teammate, Norris. After 10 races and two Sprints, Piastri is leading by 22 points. According to Valsecchi, the Australian is only getting better and can outperform Norris as the season progresses.

Valsecchi recently sat down to discuss Formula 1 on the Red Flags Podcast. There, he addressed the ongoing title battle between the two McLaren drivers and how Piastri has proved to be the better driver between them coming into 2025.

"As a [Lando] Norris fan, it scares me a bit, that Oscar Piastri, his trajectory, is quite unbelievable," Valsecchi said. "He was immediately impressive the first year in Formula 1. This year already, Piastri is equal to Norris in quali, and sometimes when the car is not perfect, he's even in front of him. So I mean, the trajectory of Piastri scares you a bit because [it] seems that he's getting better and better."

"And that's a factor that if you are his teammate, you can feel it, and say, come on, 'I need to beat him'. In the head-to-head or shoulder to shoulder battle, seems that this year he won more battles than Norris. Sometimes against Verstappen, sometimes against [other] drivers," he further added."

Reigning champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Mercedes' George Russell are also involved in the title run, but they are currently no match for Piastri and Norris, thanks to their incredible MCL39s.

Racing expert revealed how Lando Norris can beat Oscar Piastri

During the same interview, Davide Valsecchi shared how Lando Norris can outperform Oscar Piastri in the championship fight. Speaking about this, here's what he said:

Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes - Source: Getty

"Probably the race pace, Norris has been slightly better this year. In a few races, we saw Norris quicker than Piastri, even if Norris lost that race. I think that the championship is going to be for Norris. He needs to beat Piastri in qualifying. I think the man that is going to win the championship is the man that is going do more qualifying in front of the drivers, [and] the better qualifying result, it's going to be extremely important."

Notably, Oscar Piastri has outperformed Lando Norris in every segment in 2025. Piastri won three more races and has a 6-4 advantage in race finish and qualifying in 10 races over his teammate.

