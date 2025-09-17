Aston Martin boss credits Adrian Newey’s impact at the team, says people “smiling at the results they’re seeing”

Aston Martin F1 team principal Andy Cowell has showered praise on Adrian Newey for his impact at the team, claiming that team personnel are "smiling at the results they're seeing". He also claimed that he is excited to be working with "other fantastic minds" at the British team, including new CTO Enrico Cardile.

Ever since their inception as a team, Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll has laid down that the ultimate goal for the Silverstone-based outfit is to fight for race wins and championships. They are now hoping to make a big stride towards achieving this dream as the 2026 F1 season brings a new regulation change, which will level the playing field to an extent.

At the heart of Aston's project are three key individuals, including Andy Cowell, Adrian Newey, and Enrico Cardile. In a recent interview, Cowell shared how excited he was to be working with the other two and also the other talented personnel at Silverstone.

The Briton also specifically highlighted Newey's impact on the team.

"On a personal note, being in a position to work with the likes of Enrico, Adrian and all the other fantastic minds we have inside the team, as we bid to get Aston Martin to the front of the Formula 1 grid, is hugely exciting," said Cowell. [via Motorsport.com]

"Adrian has added a big lift to the approach the team is taking and people are enjoying their work; they're smiling at the results they're seeing," he added.

Cardile had previously worked as head of Chassis design at Ferrari up until he was poached by Aston Martin in 2024. After serving a full year of gardening leave, the Italian engineer began working at Silverstone in August as the Chief Technical Officer.

Adrian Newey signed with Aston Martin as a shareholder and Managing Technical Partner, and began working in March, after almost two decades at Red Bull Racing.

Cowell reveals Aston Martin spending majority of their resources on Adrian Newey-designed 2026 car

Adrian Newey with Aston Martin at the Monaco Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Andy Cowell has also revealed that Aston Martin has shifted their focus and money to the development of their 2026 car, which is being designed under the leadership of Adrian Newey. The 56-year-old also shared that only a "slender amount of resources" is now being used on the AMR25.

Cowell explained how the team is dividing and optimizing its sources at Silverstone.

"With the slender amount of resource that's still being applied to AMR25, it's really good to see the way department leaders have been pulling together to work out the best direction for development and optimisation," Cowell said.

"Of course, we would love to put more of our energy into the AMR25, but nearly all of our time now is being spent on the 2026 car," he added.

Cowell then explained that the team is only focusing on improving aspects of the car that have not gone well in 2025, and looking to improve gradually.

