  • "The wind tunnel is literally breathtaking": Aston Martin's star-signing from Ferrari in awe of the Silverstone facility

By Samyak Sharma
Published Sep 15, 2025 13:22 GMT
Enrico Cardile in awe of Aston Martin facilities after joining from Ferrari [Images via Getty]
Aston Martin's new chief technical officer, Enrico Cardile, was in awe of the facilities at the team's Silverstone base, particularly the "breathtaking" wind tunnel. The Italian engineer joined the British team in 2025 after spending nearly two decades at Ferrari.

Cardile was working as head of Chassis design at Ferrari when Aston Martin came knocking in 2024. After serving a full year of gardening leave, the 50-year-old finally joined his new team in August.

On Friday, Cardile sat down for his first interview as an Aston employee, and the designer shared his first thoughts about the team's facilities at Silverstone.

"There are many things that impressed me positively. The (Silverstone) campus is absolutely amazing, and being an engineer, the wind tunnel is literally breathtaking, for all the technology, and for how advanced it is," said Cardile.
Cardile also explained his scope of work at the British team as CTO. He mentioned that part of his job will be to oversee performance, aerodynamics, engineering, design, testing and the overall performance of the car.

The Italian engineer has now joined to make up one-third of Aston Martin's engineering super team, which includes CEO and team principal Andy Cowell and Managing Technical Partner Adrian Newey. Under their supervision, combined with world champion Fernando Alonso's input, the team aims to develop a car that can compete for the championship in 2026.

Aston Martin has also partnered with Honda to develop their power units amid the new regulations from 2026 onwards. The Japanese giants may well be playing catch-up, though, as Mercedes is widely reported to have developed the strongest engine for the new regs.

It now remains to be seen if the Lawrence Stroll-owned team can achieve its goal of F1 domination in the upcoming era of the sport.

Enrico Cardile full of praise for Aston Martin colleagues Adrian Newey and Andy Cowell

Adrian Newey at the British Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty
Enrico Cardile also praised Aston Martin stalwarts Adrian Newey and Andy Cowell for their leadership and attention to detail. He added that both engineers were focused on turning the team into the best across the F1 grid.

Expanding on what he found the most impressive upon his arrival at Silverstone, Cardile showered both Newey and Cowell with praise.

"There is the uncompromised vision of Adrian and the constant push for improving, and for refining every detail of the car," said Cardile, via the aforementioned source.
"With Andy, I found a very rigorous engineer, (who is) paying attention, like Adrian, to every single detail of the process and the way we do stuff, leading us to be the best team across the grid," he added.

To conclude, Cardile explained there was a "strong will to progress and improve" among the team personnel at Silverstone. He then added that the team will need time to get to where they want to be.

Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

More from Sportskeeda
