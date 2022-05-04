Aston Martin CEO quits after 'strategic differences' with F1 team owner Lawrence Stroll

Aston Martin Lagonda CEO Tobias Moers has reportedly left the company with immediate effect by mutual agreement.

A press release was issued on the matter, which read:

“He [Tobias Moers] will leave the board of the company with immediate effect and support the leadership team with a smooth transition until the end of July.”

According to a report carried by Carbuzz.com, Moers' exit came after he cited 'strategic differences' with the brand's F1 team owner, Lawrence Stroll. Moers was reportedly on thin ice with their Canadian benefactor from as far back as January 2022.

The aforementioned report, however, did not delve into the exact specifics behind Moers' departure or the extent to which Stroll may have influenced the outcome.

The Silverstone-based team has lined up Ferrari man, Amedeo Felisa, to join the company as an Executive Director effective immediately. He will be joined by Roberto Fedeli, who will take on the mantle of Chief Technical Officer. Both Felisa and Fedeli arrive after 26 years of service at the Scuderia.

"These changes will bring significant long-term benefits" - Lawrence Stroll optimistic about Aston Martin's future after reshuffle

Team owner Lawrence Stroll believes these changes will bring significant long-term benefits to the team.

In his statement following the restructuring, Stroll said:

“There is a need for the business to enter a new phase of growth with a new leadership team and structure to ensure we deliver on our goals. Our new organizational framework will support the company to its full potential, foster greater collaboration, a more cohesive way of working, both internally and externally, especially with our strategic partners, including Mercedes-Benz AG, and further accelerate technology transfer programs with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team.”

Stroll went on to add, stating:

“We believe these changes will bring significant long-term benefits to everyone involved with Aston Martin. We are poised to deliver good growth in 2022 and remain extremely confident in the medium and long-term prospects for the company as we transform Aston Martin into the world’s most desirable ultra-luxury British performance brand.”

Stroll's team has not had the best start to the season and is currently P9 in the World Constructors' Championship. It has scored only five points from the first four races of the campaign.

