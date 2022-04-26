"I think we did a great job" - Sebastian Vettel says P8 finish at the 2022 F1 Imola GP feels 'like a victory'

Sebastian Vettel has claimed that his P8 finish at the 2022 F1 Imola GP feels like a victory given Aston Martin's current dismal form.

The German managed to find good pace in the intermittent rain, once again proving his wet-weather driving prowess.

Aston Martin has been going through a woeful phase in 2022, often being the slowest car on the field.

Vettel missed the first two races of the season due to COVID-19 and struggled to perform in Australia, failing to finish the race.

The German's comeback arc at Imola has been praised by fans, with the former Red Bull driver himself claiming his performance felt like a victory considering the team's current state.

Sebastian Vettel reflected on his performance, saying:

"It's like a victory. We have to be honest, we are not the fastest at the minute. I think we are pretty much at the other side of the field. But today we did really well, the weekend helped us with the conditions, but we managed to capitalise. I think we did a great job on calling for the dry tyres, and everybody else then I think copied what we did. So I was happy to go even a lap before or two. So yeah, it was really, really good."

Sebastian Vettel calls Imola the 'real test of driver and machine'

Sebastian Vettel believes that the Imola circuit is a test for both cars and drivers, having admired the circuit since he was a child.

Now having performed well there himself, the driver has once again proven to be one of the strongest drivers on the grid despite his older age.

Speaking in a team preview about the weekend ahead, the four-time world champion said:

“Imola is a real test of driver and machine, and that’s what every F1 circuit should be. It’s hard to imagine we’d ever be racing around Imola in ground-effect cars – that’s really something special, and a bit of a throwback to the 1980s, which is cool. I’m looking forward to getting back into the car and getting up to speed. Imola has never hosted a Sprint race before, so I’m also excited to see how that plays out.”

Vettel also believes it would be terrible to lose traditional venues from the F1 calendar for new ones. While the German feels the new circuits are exciting, the old venues should not lose their place on the calendar.

Speaking ahead of the 2022 Australian GP, Vettel said:

"Obviously you hope that all the new places you go to are an addition. Equally you don’t want to lose out on the places you’ve gone to for so long. So it would be horrible to lose Melbourne from the calendar. It would be horrible to you lose some of the tracks, the core tracks in Europe.”

Fans of the German legend are hopeful he can find even more pace in the coming weeks and return to his old form.

