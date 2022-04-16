"It would be horrible" - Sebastian Vettel calls losing historic venues from F1 calendar as ‘unimaginable’

Sebastian Vettel believes it would be terrible to lose traditional venues from the F1 calendar for new ones. While the German feels the new circuits are exciting, the old venues should not lose their place on the calendar.

Speaking ahead of the 2022 Australian GP, Sebastian Vettel said:

"Obviously you hope that all the new places you go to are an addition. Equally you don’t want to lose out on the places you’ve gone to for so long. So it would be horrible to lose Melbourne from the calendar. It would be horrible to you lose some of the tracks, the core tracks in Europe.”

Grand Prix Dynamics @GPDynamics Rumours are that Spa is going to be dropped in 2023 to make room for the new Las Vegas Grand Prix with more historical venues at risks too after F1 said they want a mix of new and historic Grand Prix on the calendar Rumours are that Spa is going to be dropped in 2023 to make room for the new Las Vegas Grand Prix with more historical venues at risks too after F1 said they want a mix of new and historic Grand Prix on the calendar https://t.co/HNb7mTUwX6

According to the German, it would be "horrible" to lose traditional circuits for new venues. While he believes new circuits in America have benefitted the sport and received great feedback, the old ones need to remain on the calendar. F1's growing popularity has led to rising demand for new venues lining up to host a race.

Highlighting the American venues on the calendar, Sebastian Vettel said:

“I think it’s always exciting to go to new places, providing they are good places, right places for us to be at. Obviously we had an absence of racing in America and then Austin came on the calendar, which was very exciting and established as a great race.”

Sebastian Vettel believes the Singapore venue is a great example of new venues doing well on the calendar

The four-time world champion believes it's great that the Singapore Night Race is back on the calendar. The traditional night race has always been a good circuit to visit, according to the German.The circuit recently renewed its contract to remain on the F1 calendar until 2028.

Mentioning the Singapore GP, Sebastian Vettel said:

“Maybe another great example is Singapore. We’d never been there before and now, you know, it’s great to be back this year. And, you know, the first night race, I think there’s something special about that track and that place. So it’s good to explore new sides.”

Formula 1 @F1



Sebastian Vettel stormed to victory on the streets of Singapore



Taking his and



#F1 #OnThisDay in 2019 🗓Sebastian Vettel stormed to victory on the streets of SingaporeTaking his and @ScuderiaFerrari 's last win in recent times #OnThisDay in 2019 🗓Sebastian Vettel stormed to victory on the streets of Singapore 🙌Taking his and @ScuderiaFerrari's last win in recent times 👀#F1 https://t.co/JAPOnhgdTR

Nicknamed the "Lion of Singapore," the German has five race victories at the circuit since its inaugural edition in 2008. Aston Martin has always been a class apart around the Marina Bay circuit and welcomes its return to the calendar.

