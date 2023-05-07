“Aston Martin changed everything for me”: Fernando Alonso lauds his team after claiming P2 in 2023 F1 Miami GP qualifying

Fernando Alonso will in P2 behind pole-sitter Sergio Perez at the 2023 Miami GP. The Spaniard had decent pace throughout qualifying but was promoted to the front of the grid after a red flag ended Q3.

Charles Leclerc's crash in the closing stages of Q3 meant that Sergio Perez was automatically gifted pole position as Max Verstappen and Co. weren't able to put in their fastest times. Alonso benefited from Leclerc's shunt and will start on the front row on Sunday.

The Spaniard is in good spirits, claiming the balance of the car is perfect. The 41-year-old Aston Martin driver has been reinvigorated ever since he joined the Silverstone-based squad at the beginning of the year. Since then, he has scored three podiums and hasn't yet finished higher than fourth on the grid.

Speaking to Danica Patrick in Parce Ferme after qualifying, Fernando Alonso thanked his new team, saying:

"I think I have been always motivated. I have been always working hard but I didn't have the team believing on my performance and my ability to set up the car as well and move forward. And also, I never had as fast car as I have now so. I didn't change anything but Aston Martin changed everything for me".

Fernando Alonso on his hopes for a third title

Fernando Alonso remains hopeful as he pursues his elusive third Formula 1 championship title. The Spanish racer, who clinched two world titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006 by beating Michael Schumacher, has displayed remarkable form in the 2023 season, securing a spot on the podium in three out of the four races of the year.

Despite being 41 years of age, he demonstrates his unwavering enthusiasm to compete against drivers half his age, expertly maneuvering through each race weekend.

Although he did not a world championship since 2006, the former Ferrari driver remains driven and resolute in his pursuit of success, actively striving to claim his third title victory in the sport.

In an interview with Bang and Olufsen, Fernando Alonso discussed his prospects of securing his third title and said:

"Always! I believe it is possible. That's why I keep racing. Obviously, you know the challenge is big. You know that you need to overcome some difficulties and some tough things that are now on top of the sport. But yeah, I race every day and I train every day thinking that the third title is possible."

With Fernando Alonso starting on the front row for Sunday (May 7)'s Miami GP, it will be interesting to follow his progress closely.

