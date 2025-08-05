Aston Martin refuses to talk to Ralf Schumacher and Sky Sports Germany after Lance Stroll criticism: Reports

Aston Martin is reportedly upset with Ralf Schumacher about his criticism of its driver, Lance Stroll, on Sky Sports Germany. The former German driver had made some controversial comments about the 26-year-old's conduct with his AMR team.

The incident Schumacher was referring to was Stroll losing his cool with his team after the British GP. Stroll had called the AMR25 "the worst piece of sh*t I have ever driven" despite gaining 10 positions in the wet-dry race to finish P7.

GPBlog cited German media sources to share that Ralf Schumacher had typically been critical of Stroll during the F1 broadcasts, which didn't sit well with Aston Martin. As a result, Aston Martin has made its stance clear by refusing to speak with Sky Sports Germany during race weekends or otherwise.

Mirror also reported that the team denied interview requests with the German arm of Sky Sports at the recently concluded Hungarian GP. Neither team owner Lawrence Stroll nor the drivers interacted with them.

Ralf Schumacher at the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

Ralf Schumacher acknowledged on the live broadcast that the team was upset with them.

"I know they are not giving us any more interviews because they do not like us that much at the moment," he said.

Sky Sports has been under fire after Nico Rosberg ruffled some feathers in the paddock at the Belgian GP. The 2016 F1 champion was a guest presenter for Sky at Spa weekend. His exchange with Max Verstappen's dad, Jos Verstappen, where he was seemingly disrespectful in his manner of interviewing, irked F1 fans, and clips of the incident went viral on social media.

Ralf Schumacher questions Lance Stroll's "upbringing" after Aston Martin's British GP incident

Lance Stroll at the F1 British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Ralf Schumacher raised concerns with Lance Stroll's conduct after the 26-year-old unloaded on his Aston Martin team after the British GP. Despite nearly matching his season-best result at Silverstone, the Canadian driver sent a fiery radio message about the AMR25 being the "worst piece of sh*t" he's driven.

Schumacher reprimanded Stroll on the Sky Deutschland Pitlane podcast, saying:

"I would hope that at the next race he goes and apologizes. It’s just a shame, unspeakable, and it indicates a poor upbringing. I don’t know what movie he thinks he is in, but such statements diminish his own results."

Aston Martin had its best weekend of the season at the Hungarian GP. Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll locked out Row 3 in qualifying. While the two-time champion drove brilliantly to finish where he started in P5, his younger teammate lost only one position to secure a P7 finish. The combined effort earned the team 16 points going into the summer break.

