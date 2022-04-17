"You clearly need to identify who works on which process, who is doing what" - Aston Martin's Mike Krack says he is still getting to know the team

Newly appointed Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack says he is still getting to know his team amid a hectic schedule since the start of the 2022 season. The Luxembourger was drafted in from BMW by the Silverstone-based outfit earlier this year to replace former team principal Otmar Szafnauer.

Krack only took over in March when pre-season testing was already underway, and therefore, is yet to spend much time getting to know the people working back at the factory. Speaking to the Motorsport Network, he said:

“You clearly need to identify who works on which process, who is doing what. Obviously when you are way racing you have a little bit less of an insight than you would have if you have, for example, a three-months period at the factory to start with. I think it’s six weeks or seven weeks by now. But it’s up to me to take the necessary steps to talk to the most people, try to identify where we are, what we have to improve and move on. Again, I’m not the kind of guy that looks for excuses here.”

Given Aston Martin’s recent form, Krack said he had a “lot of questions” about his role with the team when was initially approached and knew that it would be a challenge before he accepted the position. He added, saying:

“I knew that this was going to be a big challenge. It would have been easy to run away from it. So, I was never going to expect that it was easy. At the end of the day, F1 is F1, it’s hard. You have to have a quick car, you have to make no mistakes, you have to have good drivers. So the whole thing is not together at the moment. We have to really work hard to get there. There’s no magic at the end of the day.”

The 50-year-old will hope to turn his team's fortunes around as soon as possible, starting from this week's Imola GP.

Arrival of new technical director “huge boost” to Aston Martin: Krack

Mike Krack has revealed that former Red Bull Racing aero chief Dan Fallows has finally joined Aston Martin after serving Red Bull’s ‘gardening leave’. Fallows will take over as the team’s new technical director, which according to Krack, will provide a “huge boost” to the outfit.

Speaking to the Motorsport Network, Krack said:

“We have another new recruit with Dan [Fallows], you are probably aware, so we’ll have to sit together and identify clearly how we develop the car, how we develop the performance, and how do we develop the structure of the team.”

With Fallows' arrival, Krack believes Aston Martin will be able to get a clearer picture of its current weaknesses and hopes to have solutions for those weaknesses in the coming weeks.

