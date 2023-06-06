Aston Martin searching for answers for the loss of pace in the 2023 F1 Spanish GP

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has claimed that the team is already searching for answers behind its loss of pace at the 2023 F1 Spanish GP last weekend. The Silverstone-based team was nowhere compared to its rivals and was struggling for pace, especially on the first stint.

Fernando Alonso @alo_oficial . Hemos dado todo en la pista y ojalá hubiésemos tenido más ritmo para terminar más arriba. Pero me voy contento y con más puntos. Ha sido muy especial vivir toda la experiencia este fin de semana. Llegará…. #f1 #spain #astonmartin Gracias España.. Hemos dado todo en la pista y ojalá hubiésemos tenido más ritmo para terminar más arriba. Pero me voy contento y con más puntos. Ha sido muy especial vivir toda la experiencia este fin de semana. Llegará…. Gracias España. 💙🇪🇸. Hemos dado todo en la pista y ojalá hubiésemos tenido más ritmo para terminar más arriba. Pero me voy contento y con más puntos. Ha sido muy especial vivir toda la experiencia este fin de semana. Llegará….💪 #f1 #spain #astonmartin https://t.co/ofDSKGvL6z

Throughout this season, the British team has been the nearest competitor to Red Bull, but they encountered their most challenging weekend yet at the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso struggled to find their rhythm with the soft tires at the beginning of the race, making it difficult for them to compete against Mercedes and Carlos Sainz's Ferrari. Ultimately, they had to settle for sixth and seventh positions, falling considerably short of the podium.

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack attributed the outcome of their race to the lack of pace offered by the softer tires. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Krack said:

"We are a bit disappointed with our pace, especially with the first stint where we fitted the soft tyres. Compared to some of our direct rivals, we had no pace, honestly. And we have to understand why because the difference was quite substantial at the beginning."

With the 2023 Spanish GP likely to be an outlier for the British team, Alonso and Co. can keep their hopes up for the coming races.

Former driver claims Fernando Alonso is in a great position with Aston Martin

Fastest Pitstop @FastestPitStop



"I think it’s just one race – and then in Canada, we crush them."



"In Canada, we’ll bring more things, and in Silverstone too… It will all depend on which team is bringing updates."… Fernando Alonso says that Aston Martin will "crush" the competition in Canada with new updates."I think it’s just one race – and then in Canada, we crush them.""In Canada, we’ll bring more things, and in Silverstone too… It will all depend on which team is bringing updates."… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Fernando Alonso says that Aston Martin will "crush" the competition in Canada with new updates."I think it’s just one race – and then in Canada, we crush them.""In Canada, we’ll bring more things, and in Silverstone too… It will all depend on which team is bringing updates."… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/58n3xfUnbJ

Fernando Alonso, according to former driver Juan Pablo Montoya, finds himself in an exceptionally advantageous position with Aston Martin. The 41-year-old has been performing exceptionally well, having achieved podium finishes in five out of the initial seven races.

Alonso's current achievements with Aston Martin are truly remarkable, especially considering his recent transition to the team at the beginning of the year. Taking over from Sebastian Vettel, who retired from the sport in 2022, the Spanish driver has embarked on a successful journey with the team.

The two-time world champion now always has a smile on his face and is often heard praising his teammate Lance Stroll on the radio.

Speaking about the two-time world champion, Juan Pablo Montoya told the Sky F1 podcast:

"I think where Fernando is right now is a really good situation because he doesn't feel threatened by Lance. He understands that it's his last chance to win again.

"They've built a really good car and the more he can do to bring everyone together, the better they are going to be. I think at this point in his career, he is okay with sharing."

However, with a dismal outing in Spain for the British team, it will be interesting to see where they stand in Canada.

Poll : 0 votes