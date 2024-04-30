Audi CEO Andreas Seidl claims their 2026 engine project is on track with the progress they have made with their infrastructure and testing. Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport (AMuS) in an interview, the German claimed that they have a clear plan to achieve their goals to debut as a works outfit.

Since announcing its entry into the sport as an engine maker for 2026 and beyond, Audi has acquired the Sauber F1 team and hired various personnel for its engine. Previously a team principal at McLaren until the end of 2022, Seidl was hired to become CEO of the team for 2023 and beyond. Since then, the German has spearheaded the team’s transition.

It is understood that the team’s engine manufacturing base will be in Neuburg, where testing of the power components for their 2026 engine has been underway since 2023.

Explaining the progress of their 2026 engine project, Audi CEO Seidl said:

“We are on track. If we look at the project progress on the drive side in Neuburg, then Adam Baker started building up the team and infrastructure at Audi Formula Racing GmbH in 2022. Testing of all components for the power unit began in 2023. As of today the team and infrastructure are largely in place. On the team page at Sauber in Hinwil, we have used the last few months to work out with the team where the deficits lie compared to the top teams in F1.”

He added:

“From this we have developed a clear plan as to what we need to tackle in the transformation from a private team to a top team. We set up project teams at an early stage in order to optimally network the two locations and thus fully exploit the potential of a factory team in the future. I am confident that we will achieve our goal.”

Audi reveals reasons for signing Nico Hulkenberg as a driver for their 2025 lineup

From the 2025 season, the Kick Stake F1 team will be rebranded as the Audi Sauber F1 team, a works outfit for the 2026 season and beyond. As the new entrant prepares for its entry into the pinnacle of motorsport, they have also announced their first driver for the 2025 lineup, Nico Hulkenberg. Having worked before with Andreas Seidl at Porsche’s endurance racing team, the 35-year-old was the first choice in their lineup. The duo succeeded with a victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2015.

Commenting on their driver choice, Audi CEO Seidl reckoned that Hulkenberg was the best choice for their team, given his form since his return in 2023. The former Renault F1 team driver has had a consistent points run with Haas since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Their second choice is speculated to be Carlos Sainz, who told Sportskeeda that the German brand is a ‘viable’ option for his future when asked about his options for 2025 and beyond.

Explaining the reason behind signing Hulkenberg, Seidl spoke to AMuS saying:

“It is clear that, given the current level of performance, it is absolutely important for us to have the best possible driver pairing at the start. It also makes sense that our future driver squad from the Audi works team will be in the cars as early as 2025 to support the project from the start."

“The drivers can also help us in terms of team motivation and development direction. Therefore, Nico is a top choice. There is no question that he is fast. With his experience, his teamwork and his great technical understanding, he brings what we need.”

Audi signing Hulkenberg is supposed to be one of the ways of pressuring Sainz into taking a call on their offer to him. Marko had said the Spanish driver was offered an amount that Red Bull could not match. The current Ferrari driver is reportedly still targeting Mercedes and Red Bull for a drive, but both camps prefer to wait until mid-season before announcing their lineup for 2025.

At the moment, Sainz remains a free agent but is likely to sign with the German engine maker according to recent speculation. The last time the former Red Bull driver was paired with Hulkenberg was in 2018.