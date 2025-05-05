Audi's F1 unit sees major reshuffle once again as CEO departs

Ahead of its F1 debut in 2026, Audi has restructured its team management. Mattia Binotto, the chief operating and technical officer, is being promoted to head of the company's F1 project. CEO Adam Baker has exited the company.

Formula 1 will undergo a major change in the 2026 season. The German automotive manufacturing company will take over Sauber to mark his F1 debut. With engine regulation overhaul on the cards, the timing is perfect for new teams to enter this competitive sport.

However, the team is yet to finalize a stable management. For the second time in the last 12 months, they have restructured their hierarchy as CEO Adam Baker has left the company.

According to the BBC, with Mattia Binotto in charge as chief operating and technical officer, in an attempt to make the structure of the departments "clearer and streamlined". Binotto, who previously served as the team principal of Ferrari, has added responsibilities to his shoulders.

Additionally, the German automotive manufacturing company has roped in Christian Foyer as chief operating officer (COO) for the engine division, and he will assume the duties of Baker henceforth.

Since Audi has two separate divisions in Germany (engine development) and Switzerland (chassis and car building), the team wanted a more streamlined management.

After the fresh management change, Binotto will now oversee the chassis and engine development, while Foyer will look after the engine department only. Team principal Jonathan Wheatley will handle race operations and everything that happens on the track.

Currently, Sauber drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto are expected to race for the German team in 2026. However, the driver market is highly volatile, and things could change in the near future.

Audi to expand its operations into the UK with a brand-new factory

Audi at Geneva International Motor Show Qatar 2023 - Source: Getty

Ahead of his F1 entry, Audi is reportedly exploring the UK's famous Motorsport Valley (Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, and Surrey) to set up a new factory. Being in the UK, the team can recruit quality engineers and compete with the likes of Mercedes, Red Bull, and McLaren.

Currently, Sauber has a base in Hinwil, Switzerland, but a switch could be on the cards before 2026. Explaining the idea behind the move, Audi's Head of F1 project Mattia Binotto said (via the BBC):

"Expanding into the UK allows us to remain close to one of the world's most dynamic motorsport ecosystems. Our vision is to create a strong, collaborative network across Hinwil and the UK, driving innovation and performance. Hinwil and Neuburg will continue to lead our main engineering operations and experience the largest team growth."

While a location is yet to be finalized, the German automotive manufacturing company is committed to not just entering F1 but also competing to win.

