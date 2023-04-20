Reports have surfaced that Audi are interested in hiring Carlos Sainz as their driver when they enter F1 in 2026, which has not enthused fans.

The German car manufacturer will take over Alfa Romeo and enter the sport as a works team. Hence, there will be a massive change in personnel and facilities for the team in 2026. Although there's still a lot of time for Audi to enter the sport, they're gradually solidifying their key role in the team.

Carlos Sainz currently drives for Ferrari and has a contract with them till the end of 2024. However, he was not been able to perform as well as his teammate Charles Leclerc in the 2022 season. He has also been unable to fight Aston Martin in 2023. Hence, there could be a chance that Sainz could leave the scarlet team after 2026.

After the rumours started making the rounds on social media, fans discussed how the Spaniard would perform in an Audi. Many were disappointed to see the rumour and claimed that Audi are not serious enough to become one of the top teams in F1. That's because many fans feel Carlos Sainz does not have the quality to lead an F1 team to glory.

"So Audi is not a serious team then."

However, there are others who support the idea of Carlos Sainz leaving Ferrari and joining a brand-new team where he can take control and lead them as it moves up the ranks. They also appreciated Sainz's skills and hope that the rumours are true.

Overall, the news about Sainz potentially moving to Audi in 2026 has split the F1 Twitterverse. Only time will tell whether he moves to Audi and performs well there.

Carlos Sainz disappointed after FIA rejects Ferrari's plea to retract his Australian GP penalty

After the 2023 Australian GP, Ferrari issued a 'right to review' document for the FIA and urged them to retract Carlos Sainz's penalty. However, the governing body rejected the plea and closed the case.

Sainz recently released a statement on social media, where he expressed his disappointment and how he will continue to work hard and focus on the next race in Baku. He wrote:

"Very disappointed that the FIA did not grant us a right to review."

"Two weeks later, I still think the penalty is too disproportionate, and I believe it should have at least been reviewed on the basis of the evidence and reasoning we have presented. We have to continue working together to improve certain things for the future. The consistency and decision-making process has been a hot topic for many seasons now, and we need to be clearer for the sake of our sport. What happened in Australia is now in the past, and I am 100% focused on the next race in Baku."

At the second race restart, Sainz accidentally hit Fernando Alonso on turn one, which caused the latter to spin and hit the wall. Even though Alonso's car was fine, Sainz was punished with a five-second penalty, which threw him out of points as he finished in 12th place.

