Australian commentator trolls British commentators after Oscar Piastri beats Lando Norris to win the F1 Belgian GP

Australian commentator Dave Hughes trolled the British commentators after McLaren driver Oscar Piastri defeated Lando Norris at the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix to extend his championship lead. Starting the race from P2 behind his Brit teammate, the Aussie made full use of a better run, up the Bus Stop chicane, and got into the slipstream on the first racing lap.The 24-year-old was better positioned and showcased bravery in the damp conditions while going through Eau Rouge and passed Norris on the Kemmel Straight. The overtake was a pivotal moment in the race as it allowed the Melbourne-born native to control the pace upfront and have the first choice of strategy.After seeing off Lando Norris's charge in the final laps, Oscar Piastri won his first race at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, which is also his favorite on the calendar. On his Threads account, Hughes could not help but take a shot at the British commentators of the broadcast and wrote:&quot;Aussie legend @oscarpiastri breaks British commentators' hearts again at the Belgium GP, they will try again in Hungary.&quot; Post by @dhughesy View on ThreadsAfter finishing behind Oscar Piastri twice in two days, Lando Norris finds himself 16 points behind his teammate and championship rival heading into the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.Lando Norris hails Oscar Piastri for his triumph in SpaMcLaren driver Lando Norris stated that his teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri deserved to win the Belgian Grand Prix at the iconic Spa Francorchamps circuit.Speaking with F1TV in his post-race interview, the Brit was full of praise for the 24-year-old and said:“Oscar just did a good job, nothing more to say. He committed a bit more through Eau Rouge and had the slipstream and got the run. Nothing to complain of. He did a better job in the beginning and that was it, nothing more I could do after that point. I would love to be on top but Oscar deserved it today.”When speaking about his chances of winning the race, Norris added:“It’s shoulda woulda coulda. Oscar deserved it. I’m sure he made a couple of mistakes so if he drove a perfect race, I couldn’t have won today. I’ll review my things but so happy for the team, another 1-2, I think our first 1-2 here for many, many years so nice to bring that back to the team and a well deserved result for them and for Oscar too.”It was Oscar Piastri's sixth victory of the year and eighth overall in the sport, as he heads to Budapest this weekend, which was the scene of his maiden win last year.