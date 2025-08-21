“Back in his thirst trap era?”: F1 world reacts to Lewis Hamilton flaunting his toned abs

Lewis Hamilton has set the Formula 1 scene abuzz with his recent social media post. The 40-year-old shared a post from his workout session, which has since sparked a flurry of reactions among fans.The Scuderia Ferrari driver, who is currently enjoying his mid-season break, took to his Instagram to share a flurry of photos of himself working out ahead of the commencement of the final rounds of the 2025 campaign. X user, @simsgazette, subsequently shared the post on the microblogging platform, an act which has since triggered a wave of reactions among F1 fans online.While several fans commented on Lewis Hamilton’s physique, a few others reckoned the former Mercedes driver was back to his ‘thirst trap era’A fan commenting on the post simply asked:“Back in his thirst trap era ?!??”Another weighing in on the looks of the seven-time champion wrote:“It's getting increasingly hard to remain respectful on this app because he does look good.”A few other fans, however, linked Lewis Hamilton’s workout post to the possibility of another getting fired, especially considering it's become a myth across the F1 scene that anytime the British driver shared a workout post, it coincides with the dismissal of a high-profile personnel within the Formula 1 community.“You don't think it's gonna be Ricci this time, do you? Can't think of anyone who could be at risk besides his race engineer, now that Fred renewed his contract,” A fan commented.A second fan adding to the conversation wrote:“The whole paddock is getting fired after this.”A third fan also wrote:“This time it's for Valtteri getting hired.”Lewis Hamilton, who continues to enjoy his midseason break, also earlier shared a summer music playlist among several of his activities during the break on social media.Lewis Hamilton hopeful of a turnaround after underwhelming Hungary GP with FerrariWhile fans have continued to react to the social media post made by Lewis Hamilton, the 40-year-old earlier expressed optimism ahead of his return for the second half of the 2025 Formula 1 season. The British driver, who endured a forgettable outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix, promised to come back stronger following the mid-season break.Hamilton, who spoke to the media following the Budapest race as quoted by the Ferrari team official website, stated:“It’s been a challenging weekend and one to move on from. We weren’t able to make the progress we hoped for, but I’m grateful for the effort everyone in the team put in throughout the weekend. Now we head into the break. I’ll be using the time to reset, recharge, and come back stronger. I’m not where I want to be yet, but the fight’s not over - don’t count me out.”The Budapest race was indeed one Lewis Hamilton will be looking to forget in a hurry as he endured a torrid qualifying session and failed to make any progress from the 12th position where he started the Grand Prix through the 70 laps event.