"Bad luck for Daniel Ricciardo; You can't fault Sargeant": Fans react to first lap crash involving the Australian and Alex Albon 

Alex Albon and Daniel Ricciardo recently had a massive crash at the start of the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

The race around the Suzuka Circuit was stopped before lap 1 due to a red flag caused by the two. The Australian driver had a poor start from the grid box and was losing a few positions, while Albon was trying to make the most of his fresh soft tires and overtake drivers.

When the Thai driver tried to overtake Ricciardo on Turn 3 from the right, the latter moved towards the right to find the optimum racing line. The two drivers collided with each other before finding themselves hitting the barriers. Though both of them were safe and jumped out of the car, the session was red-flagged due to damage to the barriers.

Since the crash was between two drivers, the F1 fans were split on whose fault it was. While some felt that Ricciardo had bad luck, others sympathized with Logan Sargeant, saying how his original chassis was taken by Albon in the Australian GP, and was ruined in the Japanese GP.

Some fans blamed Albon for trying to overtake Daniel Ricciardo while he was on the racing line.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Bad luck for Ricciardo," a fan wrote.

"You can't fault Logan Sargeant right now. First off he got turfed out of his own car, then he has a slightly heavier chassis because of it and then Albon crashes his original chassis. Poor guy can't get a break," another fan stated.

"Albon's fault. No space there my friend," a fan added.

"Albon shouldn’t have tried that move, Ricciardo was on racing line, unfortunate racing incident," one fan opined.

A few fans mentioned Visa Cash App RB reserve driver Liam Lawson and that the team would be contacting him after Ricciardo's crash. Back in 2023, the New Zealander stepped in for the 'Honey Badger' for five races after the latter broke his arm during the Dutch GP.

"Its time for Liam," a fan mentioned

"Lawson getting called up before we even see the chequered flag tonight," one fan chimed in

Daniel Ricciardo's mixed feelings after the 2024 F1 Japanese GP qualifying

Daniel Ricciardo recently gave his views after qualifying in P11 for the 2024 F1 Japanese GP. During qualifying, the Australian was pushed out of the Q3 session by his teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

Speaking to the on-site media, Ricciardo stated that it was frustrating for him to see other cars on their fast laps when he was in P10. On the other hand, he added that it was not the worst session he had in the 2024 F1 season, which was quite rocky for him up until now.

“Yeah, it's a mix. Personally, obviously there's that frustration where you just miss out. When I could see on the board I was 10th, but I knew there was a couple of cars to come. So it was close and that's frustrating, but it's also encouraging because it has been certainly for whatever reason, a trickier start to the year. I think with that though I also can't take anything away from Yuki."

Ricciardo is now out of the 2024 F1 Japanese GP after his crash with Alex Albon. He currently has zero points in the drivers' championship.