Bad news for Lewis Hamilton as GPS data puts former team ahead of Ferrari: Reports

Lewis Hamilton, who joined Scuderia Ferrari for the 2025 season, received some bad news as his former team, Mercedes, was reportedly the second quickest during the pre-season test. According to Sky F1 correspondent Craig Slater, the GPS data states that the Silver Arrows were quicker compared to Ferrari.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion and one of the most successful drivers to race in Formula 1, made an unexpected career switch last year. He joined hands with Ferrari, an iconic F1 team.

However, in the process, he parted ways with Mercedes, with whom he spent the last decade, scripting history and clinching numerous championships.

Since 2021, the Silver Arrows haven't been in their best form, and Hamilton's departure further put doubt on the team's ability to bounce back.

Having said that, according to Craig Slater, Mercedes were reportedly quicker compared to Ferrari during the three-day pre-season test that unfolded at the Bahrain circuit this week.

Talking to Planet F1, Slater said:

“An individual I’ve spoken to with access to GPS data has Mercedes second quickest here. That’s interesting because I’m not sure Mercedes has been that self-confident during this test, and they’ve got one very young driver [Kimi Antonelli] and George Russell, who is leading their challenge this year.”

If the speculations are true, Lewis Hamilton could find himself in trouble in the next season. He left Mercedes after enduring his career's longest winless streak. If Ferrari ends up behind Mercedes in 2025, Hamilton's move could be deemed a mistake.

It's also important to note that pre-season test results do not often depict the real picture. While teams tested their 2025 season challengers in Bahrain, many competitors are likely to alter the setup of the car before unleashing it in Melbourne on March 16, where the season opener, the Australian Grand Prix, is set to take place.

Lewis Hamilton differentiates between Mercedes and Ferrari cars

Lewis Hamilton at Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 3 (Image Source: Getty)

Having driven a Mercedes car for the last 11 years, Lewis Hamilton had a fresh experience of getting behind the wheel of a Ferrari challenger in 2025. He drove the SF-25 during the pre-season test held in Bahrain.

Moreover, talking to Planet F1, Hamilton noted key differences between Mercedes and Ferrari cars and said:

“Well firstly, they’re very well built, and massively different in characteristics. The engine has a different tone, a different feel, and different drivability, and I’ve been driving Mercedes for so long, which was such a great power unit, and it’s great to see that Ferrari also has a great power unit."

He also added that he is spending more and more time with Ferrari engineers to understand the machinery better and get familiar with it before the 2025 F1 season officially kicks off in Melbourne.

