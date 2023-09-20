Bad news for Logan Sargeant after reports emerge of Williams F1 “negotiating for weeks” with Aston Martin reserve driver for 2024 drive

There are several reports suggesting that Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich could be a possible replacement for Logan Sargeant at Williams. This could be alarming news for the American rookie as he now has limited time to prove his worth and keep his seat in F1.

Even though team principal James Vowles has praised Sargeant and wants to support the rookie, it is clear that the driver needs to step up his performance if he wants to stay in the sport. Even though his teammate Alex Albon is much more experienced than him, Sargeant's pace has been nowhere near that of the Thai driver.

As the 2023 F1 season gradually comes to a close, the driver market is heating up, with new drivers hungrily waiting for an F1 seat for those who are not performing up to par.

According to Blick, one of those drivers is Aston Martin's reserve driver, Felipe Drugovich. The Brazilian-Italian driver has an impressive record of racing in single-seater racing series. He has won in Formula 2000, Euroformula, Spanish Formula 3, and Formula 2.

Although former Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher was also a prime candidate for a return to F1 with Williams, the doors of opportunity have nearly closed on him, and he has reportedly been contacted by Alpine's WEC team. Hence, Drugovich is the next candidate for the British team.

Only time will tell whether Logan Sargeant will be able to prove his worth and keep his seat, or if Williams will start to look at the driver market for a new racer.

Williams' team principal wants to support Logan Sargeant instead of punishing him

Despite many rumors and reports about Logan Sargeant's seat being in danger, Williams team principal James Vowles is willing to support the American rookie. Vowles stated that Sargeant is well aware of his learning curve and how he needs to make it steeper.

Furthermore, he explained how Williams should help him along his career rather than punish him for his poor performance.

"The pace of learning has to increase now. He’s aware of all that, and I think he’s already very mature for his age. He knows he has a long career ahead of him, [and] that he’s in charge of. Our job is to help him along the way, not punish him," James Vowles told the media.

This clearly shows that the Williams team principal still has his arms around Logan Sargeant. It also very much solidifies that the rookie will most likely stay with the British team until 2024.