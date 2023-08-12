Williams rookie Logan Sargeant tops the chart in one impressive stat this season

Williams' newest recruit Logan Sargeant has had the most number of places gained in the first laps of all the races in the first half of the 2023 F1 season.

The American might be one of the only two drivers on the current grid who haven't scored any points this season. But he has shocked fans with the amount of overtakes he has made after the race starts on the first lap. According to the data released by F1, the number is the biggest among all the drivers with a total of 16 overtakes.

However, there are two faces to this fact. Logan Sargeant is extremely good with race starts, and he is starting behind the grid regularly. This is apparent in his case because he is a rookie, racing in a Williams, one of the slowest teams in the recent Formula 1 season.

But that does not stop Logan Sargeant to make up places in the race, at least at the start of his races. He is the first American on the grid after a handful of Formula 1 seasons and has been doing fine in contrast to the team's expectations. His teammate, Alex Albon, a much more experienced driver, has scored 11 points so far.

Logan Sargeant expecting better results in second half of 2023 as he's not "where he wants to be"

Despite this achievement, it has to be marked that the American is not the only rookie on the grid, with Oscar Piastri also joining up with McLaren. Piastri has scored 34 points so far and has placed himself at P4 as his best finish.

It is apparent that this performance of the Australian is because of the McLaren he is driving, which saw a massive improvement in recent races.

At the same time, all Logan Sargeant has is a Williams going through development. However, as Motorsport quoted him, he is looking forward to a better second half of the 2023 F1 season:

"Ups and downs, [I'm] not where I want to be. Over the last few rounds, I feel like I'm much closer. I feel like I've seen really good progression as of late and that's the most important thing."

He added:

"I think I need to clean some things up. I think, as a team collectively, we can clean some things up and that's what we need to focus on going into the second part of the season."

Sargeant is currently 19th in the drivers' standings, while his teammate Albon is in 13th place.