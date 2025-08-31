“Bare minimum”: Fans react as Kimi Antonelli gets spotted in Ferrari territory after Dutch GP

Kimi Antonelli’s post-race gesture at the Dutch Grand Prix has triggered a barrage of reactions across the Formula 1 community. The 18-year-old was spotted leaving the Ferrari team motorhome following his incident involving Charles Leclerc.The Mercedes driver, who was aiming to make an overtake on the Scuderia Ferrari driver on the 53rd lap of the Dutch Grand Prix event, clattered into Leclerc, tipping him into a spin and subsequently into the barriers. Antonelli was handed a 10-second penalty for the incident and would finish the race outside the points.However, while criticism had largely heralded the scenes for his rather audacious move, which spelt the end of Leclerc’s race, it was the post-race gesture that has since stirred reactions among F1 fans. The rookie Italian took to the Ferrari team motorhome after the incident and apologized, which spelled the end of the Monegasque driver’s race.Fans have since wasted little time reacting to the gesture by Kimi Antonelli. While others praised him for his sportsmanship, a few appeared not to be having any of the apology by the Mercedes driver.“Bare minimum,” one fan wrote.Another fan weighing in added:“This brother apologizes every race week😭”Another, who appeared to be drawing an analogy, given Leclerc’s earlier incident involving George Russell, commented:“Toto sent him to get revenge on Russell by taking out Lec, just can't prove it.”A few other fans who were not having any of the apology from the young driver added:“We don't care, send him to Chinese Formula 4,” a fan wrote.Another simply added:“Whatever.”Kimi Antonelli’s incident spelled the end of the Scuderia Ferrari team at the Dutch Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton earlier suffering an accident on the 23rd lap of the Zandvoort race.Kimi Antonelli explains his move on Charles LeclercKimi Antonelli has explained his move on Charles Leclerc during the Dutch Grand Prix. The Italian driver detailed how it was borne out of the difficulty of overtaking at the circuit.The Mercedes driver who spoke to the media following the conclusion of the event stressed how he was avoiding doing more laps in the dirty air of the Ferrari driver, considering he had just pitted for a new set of tires. Antonelli, however, stated he would next time have a second thought before making such a bold move.“I went for it because it's so difficult to overtake. The more laps you do in dirty air, the more it hurts your tyre and your pace. I went for it, and it was a bit too much. Now I'm just re-looking at it. I just tried at some point to let it go, but it was not enough. Obviously, I feel sorry for him. Next time I'll probably think twice before making the move – unless I'm 100% sure I'm going to stick it,” said Antonelli.While Antonelli’s incident with Leclerc translated to him missing out on the points, the Italian driver will now shift focus to the upcoming race in Monza to finish in the points in front of his home crowd.