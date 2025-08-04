"Behind every depressed person is an even more depressed person": Fans react to Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc's image after Hungarian GP

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen finished fourth and ninth at the Hungarian GP, respectively, after the pair's pace fell away in their final stints. Subsequently, the duo had been in the media pen after the dismal race, looking dejected, leading fans to share how Verstappen and Leclerc looked fed up with their results.The Monegasque started the race on pole position and led a fair chunk of the race as he initially fended off a charge by Oscar Piastri. However, on his last stint, the Ferrari driver was met with chassis damage and limped home in P4 after showcasing stellar pace in the first half of the race.On the other hand, Verstappen started eighth, and in an attempt to get the Dutchman past his rivals, Red Bull tried an undercut, but was met with traffic, which slowed down the reigning champion. The squad then flirted with the idea of putting the 27-year-old on a one-stop, but the excessive wear from pitting early forced them in the opposite direction to move towards an orthodox strategy.With both Leclerc and Verstappen having suboptimal races, they didn't look in an uplifted mood after the 70-lap race. A picture of the duo circulated on social media, where fans joked about the pair's plight:&quot;Behind every depressed person is an even more depressed person.&quot;&quot;Leclerc is probably the unluckiest,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Damn, how sadly they are😭💔 and my Lewis too,&quot; another fan wrote.Fans continued empathizing with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc:&quot;I mean Max still experience what's like to win a WDC with a competent team unlike Charles 🥀,&quot; one netizen wrote.&quot;I'm counting this as lestappen core,&quot; another netizen wrote.Meanwhile, a fan made a meme out of Leclerc's situation:&quot;Dentist: 'Don´t you need anesthesia for your tooth?,' 'I am a Ferrari driver,' 'Understood,'&quot; a fan joked.The four-time champion has gone four Grand Prix weekends without a podium for the first time since 2018.Max Verstappen was not surprised after a tough Hungarian GPRed Bull's Max Verstappen at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: GettyMax Verstappen is one of four drivers to have won a race in the 2025 season. The Dutchman won the Japanese and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix earlier in the year, and many slated him to take the fight to the McLaren duo for the remainder of the season.However, since the Canadian GP, the Dutchman has not made a return to the podium, and his results have witnessed a decline owing to Red Bull RB21 losing ground to its rivals. The Hungarian GP was another venue where disaster struck as Verstappen was even outqualified by the Aston Martin pair and the Sauber of Gabriel Bortoleto.Moreover, he moved backwards in the race to finish P9. Despite this, the reigning champion was not surprised with such results coming his way, as he told the media, including SK:&quot;I mean, it’s not a surprise of course if you look at problems we are having. I think at the other end, for four years, I had really a lot of good results, right? So, it comes and goes; success.&quot;Ninth-place finish at the Hungarian GP was Max Verstappen's lowest finish on road during the 2025 season, as his Spanish GP tenth-place result was down to a 10-second time penalty for his altercation with George Russell.