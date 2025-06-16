“Best rookie ever”: Fans react as Lewis Hamilton retains 'insane' F1 feat amid Norris-Piastri carnage

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton retained his record of being the only driver to score podiums in nine consecutive races for the McLaren F1 team following Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s crash at the 2025 Canadian GP.

Fans came out and reacted to the Ferrari driver’s feat on X.

“And people still question this man's achievements. Best rookie ever,” wrote a user on X.

“this is absolute madness btw mclaren era hamilton was a beast,” mentioned another fan.

A user commented, “First 9 races. Not in his 2nd or 3rd season. Not after the summer break. His first 9 races in F1. Mental.”

Lewis Hamilton, in his rookie season of 2007, was paired with Fernando Alonso as his teammate. Both drivers finished the championship on equal points, losing the title to Kimi Raikkonnen by one point. Nonetheless, fans continued to hail the Briton as the GOAT:

“GOAT 🐐”

“And this is why Lewis is the 🐐,” commented another.

A user wrote, “GOAT 🐐 HAMILTON”

Piastri began the 2025 season with a P9 at his home race in Australia. However, ever since the race in Melbourne, he had finished all the races on the podium (including five wins) until he finished P4 in the Canadian GP.

Piastri was running P4 behind Kimi Antonelli in DRS with five laps to go. The Australian could've overtaken the Mercedes driver if it was not for his teammate, Lando Norris, who crashed into the back of his #81 McLaren.

Norris' crash brought out the safety car, and while Piastri was able to continue the race, he missed out on the podium. Meanwhile, Hamilton finished the Montreal race in P6.

Lewis Hamilton's Canadian GP compromised by a groundhog and brake issues

Lewis Hamilton started the Canadian GP in P6 and hit a groundhog midway through the race, which damaged the underfloor of the Ferrari. The Briton also struggled with brake issues but still finished where he started.

Speaking about it during the post-race conference, he said,

“I was feeling pretty decent until then. I got a good start, held position. I was holding onto the group. I was managing the tyres well. I was feeling optimistic. I didn't see it happen, but I heard I hit a groundhog.

“The right side of the floor has a hole on it, and all the vanes are done. Given that, then we had a brake issue halfway through [the race] as well, then we stayed out too long in the first stop, came out behind traffic and it went from one thing to another, so I'm grateful I could just finish, particularly with the brake issue I had, and bag those points."

Lewis Hamilton's teammate, Charles Leclerc, finished right in front of the Briton, making it a 5-6 result for Scuderia Ferrari.

