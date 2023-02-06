“Better than Mercedes” - Williams F1’s 2023 car has fans upbeat for the upcoming season

Adding onto the Formula 1 livery reveals, Williams unveiled their 2023 challenger, the FW45. The team is now the third outfit to launch their cars, following up Haas and Red Bull and fans were delighted to see the blue and black combination on the car with the matte finish.

The launch was hosted by Will Buxton, a popular face in Formula 1's paddock and a renowned name in the media. The team's lineup for the upcoming season featured their new driver from the United States, Logan Sargeant, and in his second season with the outfit, Alex Albon.

Here are some of the best reactions to the team's livery for the upcoming season:

"Better than Mercedes"

"that was quick!"

"OH MY GOD ABSOLUTELY STUNNING"

"GIVE THIS DESIGNER A RAISE IMMEDIATELY"

"Fantastic looking car! Really hope Williams is able to become more competitive this year, fingers crossed"

Williams witnessing major changes ahead of 2023

Jost Capito, who was the team's CEO (since the end of 2020) and also the team's principal (since June 2021) announced that he was resigning from the team, and this left everyone in a confusing situation. This happened in December, a period which is crucial for teams' development ahead of the new season, and Williams' finishing position in the 2022 season was proof that they needed to work a lot on their future car. James Vowles was appointed as Capito's replacement in the team for the upcoming season and possibly beyond that.

Vowles has had a long career in motorsport. In Formula 1, he previously served in the role of strategist for Brawn GP and was appointed to work in the same position at Mercedes in 2010. He has worked with legendary names in the history of the sport like Michael Schumacher, Jenson Button, and Lewis Hamilton. The Briton was with the team through the best time they had: grabbing eight constructors' and seven drivers' championships. His role in the team was a major reason for the team's success. His stint at Williams is expected to take the team to a higher level than they have been in the past few years.

The team has also included young blood after replacing Nicholas Latifi with Logan Sargeant, the first American in the sport after a much longer. He had a remarkable career in Formula 2 and is expected to help the team rise from the bottom along with Alex Albon.

