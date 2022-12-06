'Bomb' Ferrari engine for 2023 F1 season has kept Haas boss Guenther Steiner excited

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner expects Ferrari's 2023 F1 power unit to be very impressive.

The Scuderia has made impressive strides every season in the power unit side since 2020. It made decent improvements over the last two years but then took a giant leap in 2022 and was neck-and-neck with Honda as the best power unit on the grid.

“If Ferrari is competitive, it will be positive for us too, because it means that we will have a fast engine.”



“On Thursday I met Mattia Binotto and he told me that next year's engine is a bomb.”



🎙️| Günther Steiner:

The only area where Ferrari appeared to struggle was reliability and that hampered the team quite a bit as it was revealed that the team had turned down the engine to an extent. Haas team principal Guenther Steiner revealed that the Italian squad is expecting to cure those gremlins and put together a renewed charge next season. As quoted by the Dutch edition of Motorsport, Steiner said:

"There is a lot of support for Ferrari, and if it is competitive it will be positive for us too, because it means that we will have a fast engine. I met Mattia Binotto, and he told me that next season's engine will be a bomb. "

Reflecting on his own team's progress, Steiner was happy with the progress that Haas made in 2022 but wanted to take the next step and improve further in 2023. He said:

"We had two difficult years with the pandemic, but we got back on our feet. The season we finished went well, but it could have been better. We can consider it a year of growth. In 2023 we want to grow even more."

Speaking of Ferrari, the team will be going through a transition next season with Mattia Binotto leaving the Italian squad.

Rivals weigh in on Mattia Binotto leaving Ferrari

The Italian squad's rivals weighed in on Mattia Binotto leaving the team after being a part of it for more than two decades. Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports:

“It’s obviously Ferrari’s choice. I think it’ll be their sixth team principal I’ve sat opposite since I’ve been at Red Bull. It’s obviously very difficult for him. They had a great car this year. They were certainly very competitive.”

"It is obviously Ferrari’s choice. I think it will be the sixth team principal I have sat opposite since I’ve been at Red Bull."



"Obviously difficult for him. They had a great car this year, they were very competitive."

McLaren boss Zak Brown too expressed his surprise as he felt continuity was something that he would have looked at at the moment. He said:

“It seems to me like Mattia did a very good job. They were very competitive this year. I don’t know the inner workings there. My standpoint is obviously stability, get the team to work together long-term delivers the best results.”

The Prancing Horse finished runner-up in the championship and beat Mercedes in the process. The aim for next year has to be a title challenge. Anything less than that will be a disappointment.

