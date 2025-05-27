New Ferrari signing Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc could be joined by another blockbuster name at Maranello. Red Bull boss Christian Horner was reportedly approached by Ferrari to convince him to switch ships and lead the Italian giants.

According to German publication Bild, Ferrari reached out to F1's longest serving team principal after tumultuous start to the 2025 F1 season. Ferrari lost out the constructor's champion by 17 points last season. However, both the world championships now look far fetched just 8 races in.

As a result, Horner was picked by Ferrari to lead the team after Frederic Vasseur. However, it is believed the British boss rejected any advancement by Ferrari and he does not see himself managing any other team in F1 but Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have bounced back in the past 2 weeks. The Monegasque finished his home race runner-up behind Lando Norris while Lewis Hamilton recovered to P5 after a 3-place grid penalty.

Hamilton also finished P4 in the Imola Grand Prix showing some life in what has been a dreadful start for Ferrari. Despite the troubles, the Prancing Horse find themselves in 4th at the constructors championship, just 5 behind second-placed Mercedes.

"It's not that we are having a beer on the pitwall": Fred Vasseur on Lewis Hamilton's radio message in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton and his Ferrari team engineer faced an awkward moment at the end of the Monaco GP. The communication issues between the two have been quite evident this season and Monaco GP gave us another proof of it.

During the end moments of the Monaco race, Lewis asked his race engineer Riccardo Adami about his timings from the leaders. He was frustrated when he did not get a proper answer to his question. After the race, Hamilton then asked again if Riccardo was upset with him, to which he got no response on the radio.

Ferrari team principal has shrugged off any issues in the team though as he gave an explanation for the radio silence. Fred Vasseur said:

“Because when the driver is asking something between Turn 1 and Turn 3, we have to wait [until he reaches] the tunnel to reply, to avoid speaking with him during the corners. It's not that we are sleeping, it's not that we are having a beer on the pitwall, it's just because we have a section of the track where we agreed before to speak with him."

He further added,

"And honestly, it's not a tension that the guy is asking something, he's between the walls, he's under pressure, he's fighting, he's at 300km/h between the walls. I'm perfectly fine and I spoke with him [Hamilton] after the race – he was not upset at all.” (Quotes from Autosport)

Ferrari have enjoyed a couple of good weekends. Next up, they head into the Spanish Grand Prix which has only seen 2 winners in the last 10 years - Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Can the Briton bring Ferrari to the top spot on the podium for the first time in Barcelona since 2013?

