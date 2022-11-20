"Boom and its over" - Twitterati reacts as Abu Dhabi brings down the curtains on the 2022 F1 season and Sebastian Vettel's career

The 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marked the end of yet another exciting F1 season as well as the iconic career of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who will now be retiring from the sport. The German finished the race 10th, scoring his final championship points for Aston Martin before he is replaced by Fernando Alonso for the 2023 season.

In a post-race media interaction, the four-time world champion admitted that while he would have certainly liked to have fought for more points this weekend, he had a good time at the Yas Marina Circuit. Reflecting on his last race, Vettel said:

"You know how it is. I wish it would have been a couple more points. But I enjoyed the race, I think it was a bit of a different warm-up today to get into the race, but once the lights go off it’s full on race mode. Today we maybe didn’t go for the best strategy. It was a shame because I think we could have turned the constructors’ championship around for us. Overall a big day, and a big thank you to all the support. So many flags and so many smiling faces, which has been very special, very nice. I’m sure I’m going to miss it more than I understand right now."

The season was essentially dominated by Max Verstappen, who secured his second world championship title earlier this year at the 2022 F1 Japanese GP. Red Bull took the constructors' title later at the US GP but missed out on a 1-2 finish after Sergio Perez finished the Abu Dhabi GP behind Charles Leclerc, who subsequently secured second in the championship standings.

The 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP was also the last for Daniel Ricciardo, Mick Schumacher, and Nicholas Latifi, all three of whom failed to secure a seat for the 2023 season. Ricciardo will most likely be returning to Red Bull as a reserve driver next year. In a post-race media interaction, the eight-time F1 Grand Prix winner revealed that he has not signed a contract as of yet. He said:

"Red Bull is the highly likely place for me. I can’t say 100 per cent until things are signed off but that is certainly what is closest now. If it is, I am not going be at 24 races as I might as well still be on the grid. I made it clear I still need some time off for myself and to get away a little bit but I will be around to some extent and try to stay involved."

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Jake Coare @JakeCoare14



Drivers' Titles:4

Race Win:53

Pole Positions:57

Fastest Laps:38

Podiums:122

Hat-tricks: 8

Wins from pole:31 So as we say today #DankeSeb I just want to pay tribute to a massive hero of mine and a true legend of #F1 Sebastian Vettel he has achieved so much in F1!Drivers' Titles:4Race Win:53Pole Positions:57Fastest Laps:38Podiums:122Hat-tricks: 8Wins from pole:31 So as we say today #DankeSeb I just want to pay tribute to a massive hero of mine and a true legend of #F1 Sebastian Vettel he has achieved so much in F1!Drivers' Titles:4Race Win:53 Pole Positions:57 Fastest Laps:38 Podiums:122 Hat-tricks: 8Wins from pole:31 https://t.co/fzWviQVyNS

Racing Comedy @racing_comedy Verstappen helping Perez to become vice champion be like: Verstappen helping Perez to become vice champion be like: https://t.co/imRxFOESbW

F1 MEMES @f1trolls_ Hamilton leaving the track and gaining an advantage Hamilton leaving the track and gaining an advantage https://t.co/wghFUEWwVb

duda🦋| danke seb @diorslewis PRONTO LEWIS HAMILTON VOCE ESTÁ LIVRE DESSA CARROÇA PRONTO LEWIS HAMILTON VOCE ESTÁ LIVRE DESSA CARROÇA https://t.co/jtf1FgTrVI

fake martyna @burning__fire lewis hamilton officially said goodbye to W13 🪦 lewis hamilton officially said goodbye to W13 🪦 https://t.co/WIlRj52fFX

Poll : 0 votes