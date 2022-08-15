"Both of these guys have had ups and downs"- Ferrari sporting director discloses who is 'more emotional' between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies does not think Charles Leclerc is more emotional than Carlos Sainz. There have been quite a few radio outbursts from Charles Leclerc this season whenever Ferrari have messed up their strategy, one way or the other. Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, has kept a calmer head and even dictated his own strategy in crunch situations.

Speaking to the media about the outbursts of both drivers, Laurent Mekies hit back at claims that Charles Leclerc was the more emotional driver at Ferrari, stating:

“I wouldn’t say Leclerc is a bit more emotional than Sainz. Both of these guys have had ups and downs, the latter very painful, this season, and in both cases, when they go back to the garage, once they analyze what happened through data as well, they are able to reset everything and put themselves in learning mode in a quarter of an hour.”

“You have to distinguish what you hear on the radio during the race in the heat of the moment from the rest. They are two different things. When they get out of the car and analyse everything, after an hour they no longer have negative emotions and are even more motivated.”

Most recently, Charles Leclerc lost another race due to Ferrari's strategic error at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP. After the race, Leclerc was expectedly dejected, but hoped this would prove to be a learning curve for the team in the future. He said:

"It's a shame we didn't bring home a better result, because the car felt good and we had a strong pace on Medium tyres today. Unfortunately, the Hards just did not work in these conditions. We now need to see what we could have done better, recharge our batteries over the break and be ready to fight in the second part of the season."

Ferrari boss hoping to analyze every aspect of the race for a strong comeback

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto admitted after the F1 Hungarian GP that the result was not what the team was looking for. The team boss also admitted that the car was unable to reproduce the pace it showed on Friday, and hence was compromised on strategy as well. After the F1 Hungarian GP, he is quoted saying:

"Today's result is unsatisfactory. In general, we did not perform well, with the car unable to reproduce Friday's pace and in terms of how we managed the strategy and pit stops. Analysing every aspect of this race is our top priority over the coming days, in order to prepare as well as possible for the remaining Grands Prix."

The team has made a strong comeback this season by producing a fast car. If the team can make improvements to the strategy unit, it could ultimately become a potent force in the championship.

