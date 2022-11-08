F1 returns for the penultimate race weekend this season with the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paulo. This will also be the final Sprint race weekend of the year with plenty to play for.

Having sewn up both titles already, Red Bull's main focus will now be to secure P2 in the Drivers' World Championship standings for Sergio Perez. The Mexican is currently five points ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. His teammate Max Verstappen broke the record for most wins in a single F1 season in Mexico and could be on for more if things go his way.

Ferrari will need to put in all their might to stay ahead of Mercedes in the Constructors' Championship standings now that the Silver Arrows are only 40 points behind them. After a disappointing showing in Mexico, the Prancing Horse will want to come galloping out of the gates at Interlagos.

Mercedes return to Brazil still seeking their first win of the season. Last season, Lewis Hamilton overcame the odds to win a memorable race at the home of his idol Ayrton Senna. An encore this time around seems a bit far-fetched, but not entirely impossible.

The most interesting battle will be between Alpine and McLaren for P4 in the standings, which appears to be going down to the wire. The fight for P6 is also a close affair between Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin.

With so much yet to be decided, all eyes will be on Interlagos this weekend. Before the teams can get their strategies out, however, they will need to factor in the elements and what they bring to the table. So, what sort of weather can we expect this weekend for the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP?

Weather forecast for the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix weekend (November 11- November 13)

Here's some information regarding the weather forecast in São Paulo for the upcoming 2022 F1 Brazilian GP weekend, according to accuweather.com.

Friday, November 11 – FP1 and Sprint Qualifying weather

Conditions: Cloudy with a thunderstorm in one or two spots in the afternoon; a very high UV index of 8 and ESE winds blowing at 11km/h, with wind gusts at 35km/h, and a 29% probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 25°C | 77°F

Minimum temperature expected: 18°C | 64.4°F

Chance of rain: 49%

Saturday, November 12 – FP2 and Sprint weather

Conditions: A thunderstorm or two in the morning; otherwise, mostly cloudy; a moderate UV index of 4 and WSW winds blowing at 11 km/h, with wind gusts at 35km/h and a 42% probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 24°C | 75.2°F

Minimum temperature expected: 18°C | 64.4°F

Chance of rain: 70%

Sunday, November 13 – Full Feature Race weather

Conditions: Mostly cloudy; a thunderstorm in spots in the morning followed by occasional rain and a thunderstorm in the afternoon; an extreme UV index of 13 and N winds blowing at 9km/h, with wind gusts at 30km/h, and a 43% probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 26°C | 78.8°F

Minimum temperature expected: 19°C | 66.2°F

Chance of rain: 71%

Pirelli boss Mario Isola expecting a lot of overtaking at the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP

Pirelli has confirmed the tire compounds that will be provided to all teams for this weekend's 2022 F1 Brazilian GP.

Just as they did in Mexico, the Italian tire manufacturer will be bringing the C2 compound as the white-walled hard tire, the C3 will be the yellow-walled medium tire, and the C4 compound will be the red-walled soft tire for the race.

Pirelli Motorsports director Mario Isola feels teams will be able to control the level of degradation on their tires to a greater extent this weekend. In his pre-race debrief, the Italian wrote:

“Formula 1 heads to Interlagos next weekend: the shortest lap of the year after Monaco and Mexico. It’s a historic track run anti-clockwise, which alternates some quick sections as well as medium-speed sequences of corners, such as the famous ‘Senna esses’. There aren’t any big demands on the tyres in terms of traction and braking because it’s a very flowing layout, and the lack of slow corners means that the teams are able to control the degradation on the rear tyres.”

Isola is also keen to see how the final F1 Sprint race of the year will have an impact on the car setup and strategy of all the teams involved. He went on to add:

“Brazil will host the ‘Sprint’ also this year, the last of the season, and it will be particularly interesting with this car package to see what will happen on the track and, once again, the key role of the different strategies that can be used: in 2021 the grid on Saturday was equally split between drivers starting on the medium and the soft tyres. Despite the short length of the track, there’s normally plenty of overtaking. Just think of Lewis Hamilton, who was the protagonist of a comeback that brought him to victory from 10th place, using a two-stop strategy. So the new generation of cars and tyres seems set to provide us with another thrilling race this year.”

Meanwhile, viewers in the US can tune into ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch all the action live from the race weekend. UK viewers can catch the proceedings on Sky Sports, while Indian viewers can do the same on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

