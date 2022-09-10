BREAKING: Alex Albon to miss Italian GP

Williams driver Alex Albon will miss the rest of the Italian GP race weekend in Monza, as he will undergo treatment for appendicitis. The Williams driver will be replaced by Nyck de Vries for the rest of the weekend as Albon undergoes the procedure.

De Vries had already taken over FP1 duties for Aston Martin as the team's junior driver, so he was available for driving duties. Albon, meanwhile, will be gutted, as the car looked good enough for a point or two this weekend. Williams have looked competitive in the low downforce circuits, so Monza could be an opportunity lost for the team due to Albon's absence.

For De Vries, this is the perfect opportunity, as he gets a chance to showcase his talents in a race weekend to Williams, who have apparently shown interest in signing him as a replacement for their second driver Nicholas Latifi. De Bries will have to put together his best to impress the team to give himself a shot of driving for them next season.

In a statement released by the team regarding Albon, the report read:

"Williams Racing can confirm that, after feeling unwell this morning and seeking medical advice from the FIA and local hospital, Alex Albon is now undergoing treatment for appendicitis. Following on from this, we can confirm that the team’s Reserve Driver Nyck de Vries will drive in place of Alex for the remainder of the Italian Grand Prix weekend. Alex is in good spirits, and the team wishes him a speedy recovery."

Alex Albon was looking forward to racing at Italian GP

Albon had a strong first day at Monza and was once again the standout driver at Williams.

The former Red Bull driver showed strong pace in both FP1 and FP2 and looked good to contend for points this weekend. He exuded confidence and was looking forward to a strong weekend, saying:

"It wasn't a bad today, and I feel like we're in the mix. It's definitely close out there, so we need to make sure we maximise everything for tomorrow. Ultimately, we know what direction we need to go in, and with the long run pace, we need to make sure we get on top of the tyres, but I'm happy with how today went."

Meanwhile, De Vries will like to make a positive impression as he seeks to find a way into the pinnacle of motorsport.

