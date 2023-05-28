Breaking: Alfa Romeo set to partner Haas from 2024 F1 season as Sauber deal expires

Alfa Romeo is set to partner up with Haas from 2024 onwards as its deal with Sauber expires.

The Alfa title sponsorship of the Sauber team will end in 2023, with a $20 million deal with the American outfit reportedly in the works.

The Swiss team Sauber is preparing to return to the grid with Audi in 2026 when the new engine regulations take hold. The German automotive giant has effectively pushed the historic Italian team to try and get hold of Guenther Steiner's team starting in 2024, as per information acquired by RacingNews365.

Interestingly, Haas's existing title sponsor, Moneygram, shares a resemblance in colors with the renowned Italian brand.

It's worth noting that both teams currently rely on Ferrari as their supplier and receive various components, including power units, from the esteemed Maranello-based team.

According to reliable sources at RacingNews365, the scheduled discussions between Alfa Romeo and the American team were initially intended to take place during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. However, due to the cancellation of the Imola event, the talks were rescheduled and ultimately took place in Monaco.

Guenther Steiner reveals Haas' long-term plans

Guenther Steiner has unveiled Haas' ambitious long-term objectives, expressing the team's desire to ultimately win races. Although the 2023 season has begun on a positive note for the team, their aim is to consistently compete for valuable points as the season unfolds.

Benefiting from sponsorship support from MoneyGram, the American team has showcased its competitiveness by earning points in Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Miami. As it stands, Steiner's squad occupies the seventh position in the standings, providing a solid foundation for further advancements in future races.

However, similar to their counterparts in the field, the American team aspires to ultimately contend for race wins. Although this goal may currently seem distant, the team's commendable progress is undeniable.

Steiner's decision to replace Mick Schumacher with Nico Hulkenberg appears to have yielded favorable results for Haas, reinforcing the team's positive trajectory.

As reported by Formu1a.uno, Steiner said about the team's goals:

“The present objective this year is to move up in the Constructors’ Championship from last year. Getting better every year – it’s as simple as this – and at some stage, we want to be winning races. I don’t know how far away it is, and I’m not going to say it’s this season or next season, but at some stage, it will happen with Haas.”

However, both drivers failed to make it into Q2 in the qualifying session for the 2023 Monaco GP, putting them in a bad position for the main race.

