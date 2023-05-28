BREAKING: Charles Leclerc receives 3-place grid penalty for impeding Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon to start P3 tomorrow

Charles Leclerc has been given a 3-place grid penalty at the Monaco Grand Prix, for impeding Lando Norris' hot lap in Q3. This will demote him to a start from P6 instead of P3 and will promote his teammate Carlos Sainz to P4.

A team statement released by Scuderia Ferrari on Twitter broke the news to the fans, it read:

"After qualifying, the Stewards decided that Charles impeded Lando Norris in the tunnel section during Q3. Charles has been given a three place grid penalty and will thus start from sixth place in tomorrow’s Monaco Grand Prix. This actually promotes Carlos to fourth place."

Lando Norris didn't have enough opportunities to do hot laps during Q3 as there were repairs going on his car amid an incident he faced at the end of Q2. However, a good lap from him midst of the session saw him pulling his MCL60 to P9.

Post that, during his final flying lap, he was met with Charles Leclerc after turn 8, inside the tunnel. The Monegasque was on a cool-down lap, unaware of Norris' presence behind him. Owing to this, Norris had to abort his lap and couldn't improve his timing.

Leclerc was summoned by the stewards after the session, and as the decision has come in, he will have to start the race down at P6.

Lando Norris wanted Charles Leclerc to perhaps be disqualified before he was given the penalty

As mentioned above, the decision came hours after the qualifying session was over. However, Lando Norris was not amazed after the session for obvious reasons, and when Natalie Pinkham questioned him about the incident, he mentioned that Charles Leclerc should perhaps be disqualified. GPFans quoted him:

"Maybe disqualified or something?"

"He blocked me. It's as simple as that. There's one rule which is don't slow down in the middle of the tunnel, and he did. But it's not up to me."

While the stewards have been slightly easier on Leclerc for the impeding, being demoted down to P6 from P3 is not a great thing at a track like Monaco. Overtaking is extremely hard on the track, and owing to the fact that he will be starting right behind his teammate Carlos Sainz, it would be tough to choose the right strategy for both drivers.

Esteban Ocon, meanwhile, has been promoted to P3 from P4, which will perhaps be his best start of the season.

Poll : 0 votes