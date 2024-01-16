Breaking: McLaren becomes the first F1 team to unveil 2024 livery

McLaren became the first team to reveal their challenger livery for the 2024 season of Formula 1.

While other teams have been giving out dates to reveal their cars for the 2024 F1 season, McLaren revealed their Papaya-colored livery with a dash of black and the classic Google Chrome-themed wheel rims. The livery is reminiscent of the earlier season but the blue color near the car's floor, which was a highlight on the car, is missing.

The excessive black tone in the middle of the car is a sheer absence of paint. It is estimated that teams use around 6kg of paint to finish their cars, which is a lot of added weight. Since the car's weight plays a crucial role in determining the pace, teams have found a way around it by not using any paint on certain parts and blending the black color with the livery.

"We’re delighted to launch our 2024 Formula 1 livery ahead of the new season," F1 quoted McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown as saying. "The design looks awesome, and I can’t wait to go racing and see it come to life on track next month."

After a series of improvements during the 2023 season, the team looks forward to maintaining the pace.

McLaren maintains 2023 momentum, reveals team principal

Team principal Andrea Stella revealed that the team has been able to carry forward the momentum from the earlier F1 season. This was a major task ahead of the team since their performance during the second half of 2023 was relatively phenomenal. Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri stepped on the podium multiple times, helping the team to finish in fourth place in the championship.

Andre Stella said (via Motorsport.com):

"So far, I have to say we don't see the diminishing returns. This obviously will have to be proven once we put the car on the ground, but when it comes to the wind tunnel development or the CFD development, we see that the gradient we established last year, that led to the Austria development and then the Singapore development, it seems like we can maintain it."

Other teams would soon be revealing their 2024 season liveries as well. So far, McLaren has also only revealed the livery. The car would be launched later in February, ahead of the 3-day pre-season testing from February 21st in Bahrain.