Breaking: McLaren unveils special livery for 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

McLaren have revealed their special livery for the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP. The race around Yas Marina Circuit will be the last for the 2023 F1 season, and the British team has decided to enter it in style.

This will be McLaren's fifth special livery this season, along with its Chrome livery, Stealth livery, Triple Crown livery, and Las Vegas GP livery. The team's official X account posted some close-up shots of the livery and wrote how this was a #DriverByChange-inspired livery.

Watch the images of the new livery in the post below:

Expand Tweet

The livery design was made by #DriveByChange artist Nujood Al-Otaibi. It has a unique wavy polka-dot design on the sidepods and front wing. Along with that, the livery also has more blue on it, along with the 'Vuse' branding.

On the front nose of the car, there is a small sticker for #DriveByChange and Al-Otaibi's own logo. This new McLaren livery will be first seen in the first practice session of the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP.

Oscar Piastri on McLaren woes in the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP

McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri recently gave his views on the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP. The British team did not have the best race in the entertainment capital of the world.

Lando Norris had a massive crash during the race, which completely ruined his car, while Oscar Piastri was trying everything to gain positions and get some decent points for the team. When asked by Sportskeeda whether the Las Vegas GP result was a redemption for Brazil, the Australian said:

“Yes, and no. I mean, it's been a difficult weekend, I think for everyone involved. So, yeah, I mean, definitely, in terms of performance and pace, I was much much happier with how the race went today.

"Of course, in terms of results, it's not what we'd hoped for. But I think, you know, given how we looked yesterday, coming away with two points is not the end of the world. And I think the biggest positive was the pace in the car was there.”

Expand Tweet

Though McLaren themselves won't be able to overtake any team in the constructors' championship, Lando Norris heads into the final race of the season with an intense battle for fourth place in the championship table.

The 24-year-old Bristol-born driver is only five points behind Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, who are both level on 200 points. Only time will tell whether Lando Norris will be able to beat them and secure fourth place on the table or not.