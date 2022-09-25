Brexit ends Nyck de Vries' Williams sim time for 2022 F1 Singapore GP

Mercedes reserve driver Nyck de Vries is unable to practice on the Williams simulator due to Brexit. The Dutchman made his F1 debut for the English team at Monza, scoring points on debut despite having an otherwise weak car.

Nyck de Vries replaced Alex Albon at Williams at the 2022 F1 Italian GP, instantly turning heads thanks to his stellar performance. The Dutchman scored world championship points on debut, a feat that has garnered praise from the entire F1 community.

With Albon's return to the 2022 F1 Singapore GP still uncertain, many want the 27-year-old Dutch driver to race for Williams once again. Due to the complications of Brexit, however, the driver failed to gain access to the Williams headquarters in the UK.

de Vries was traveling between countries without a passport as many countries in the EU are in the Schengen Area, where residents can freely travel between countries. Even before Brexit, however, the UK was not a member of this arrangement and since October 2021, a passport has been required for entry into the country.

As a result, the Dutchman had to return home and missed out on valuable simulator time with Williams.

Nyck de Vries deserves to be in F1, claims Dutch racing driver

Dutch racing driver Tom Coronel believes that Nyck De Vries' glorious F1 debut at the 2022 F1 Italian GP proves that the 27-year-old was "made to race". Coronel emphasized that while his compatriot has plenty of offers on the table, the opportunity to officially race in F1 would trump all other forms of competitive racing.

Speaking to Max Verstappen's sponsor Viaplay, Coronel said:

“This guy was made to race. He has devoted his whole life to it. And he will continue to do so for the rest of his life. He already has very good deals in his pocket for next year. But I’m sure there’s an option in there that says, ‘if I get a Formula 1 seat…’”

He added:

“You shouldn’t look at the age. That age is just an extra because of all the experience he brings with him. As a result, he makes fewer mistakes. All the critics have been shouting for years that he couldn’t do this.”

With Nicholas Latifi set to leave Williams at the end of the year, many are hoping for a drive for the Formula E driver. With the world of F1 being notoriously ruthless, however, there is still no clarity regarding Nyck de Vries' future in the sport.

