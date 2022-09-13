"He deserves a place here"- Lewis Hamilton recalls how his father helped Nyck De Vries to get into F1

Lewis Hamilton recently revealed how he has known Nyck De Vries since the Briton's days at McLaren. Hamilton shared his support for De Vries and believes he has a lot of potential and is a great driver behind the wheel.

Lewis Hamilton said that his father, Anthony Hamilton, tried to get the Dutchman into Formula 1 back in his starting years when he was driving for McLaren. Lewis has previously talked about how his father supported De Vries' passion for driving and helped him out with breaking techniques and other things.

Lewis Hamilton said:

“I've known him since he was very young. When I was at McLaren, my father tried to help him get into Formula 1."

Nyck De Vries is a Formula E driver and a part of the Mercedes F1 team. He made his F1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix last week with Williams. Just a couple of hours before the qualifying session started, Alex Albon was taken to the hospital following issues with his stomach. There, he had an operation on his appendicitis and was in critical health condition. Hence, he was unable to participate in the race and De Vries replaced him in the team.

Lewis Hamilton revealed that Nyck De Vries "sends him a lot of emails"

While talking about Nyck De Vries, Lewis Hamilton also added that the Dutchman is continuously in contact with him. He said that he does a lot of work on the simulator and the Briton remains impressed by his skills.

De Vries sends the former world champion a lot of emails. Lewis Hamilton stated that he was extremely happy that the Dutchman was getting a chance to drive in an F1 race.

"He is a highly valued member of the Mercedes team. He has done a tremendous amount of work in the simulator, is always positive and sends me a lot of emails. He deserves a place here.”

Nyck De Vries had an extremely good performance in Monza. During the qualifying session, he was much faster than his teammate Nicholas Latifi, and started P8 in the race. He qualified P13, but grid penalties from other drivers made him climb up the grid, while Latifi started P10.

After the start of the race, Latifi struggled to keep positions. However, De Vries fought his way and finished the race in P8, making him one of very few drivers to score points in their debut race. His performance was so impressive that he was voted the Driver of the Day by the fans.

