"Can you w**k yet"- Watch Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz hilariously tease Lance Stroll after his return from a wrist injury

Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz pulled no punches whilst teasing Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll after he returned from his wrist injury during the Bahrain GP last year.

The Canadian driver broke wrists in both his hands along with his toe after crashing on his bicycle, preventing him from taking the AMR23 during the pre-season testing. However, Stroll miraculously recovered just before the first race of the season, one week after the pre-season test in Bahrain last year.

During the first episode of season six of the Netflix series Drive to Survive, McLaren driver Lando Norris is seen asking Lance Stroll about his well-being in a hilarious manner. He said:

"How are you? Getting There? Can you w**k yet"

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz chimes in on Norris' comment, adding:

"If he can drive in F1, I guess he can w**k."

Stroll took the comments in stride, replying:

"I'm saving all my energy for the car."

The Aston Martin driver showed his grit on the track and somehow was able to finish in P6 ahead of the likes of George Russell and Norris himself at the end of the main race in Bahrain.

Lando Norris analyzes the first two days of 2024 pre-season testing

Lando Norris recently stated that he was delighted to be back in the car and the 2024 pre-season testing went as planned for him and the team.

As per McLaren's official website, the British driver spoke about the first day driving the new car and said:

“First of all, I’m really happy to be back behind the wheel. Our first test with the new car felt very enjoyable and it was reliable on track, so all in all, a positive day. We worked through a number of items during the session, as expected in testing, sticking to the plan and executing it well."

During the second day, Lando Norris spoke about the 'issues' he faced during the testing, saying:

“Another day of testing done. We ran into some small issues that set us back today so we couldn’t get all the running we wanted to do in the second session, especially at high fuel. There’s still some work to do on the balance of the car but there were still a lot of things learned which is good."

The Briton claimed that the team would try some 'different' strategies on the final day:

"We have plenty to look into tonight and some different things to try and examine tomorrow.”